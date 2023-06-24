Having competed in Deep Run Hunt Club horse shows for the past eight years, Samantha Aisenberg is no stranger to the competition.

This experience paid off for Aisenberg, a 17-year-old from Chesterfield, on Saturday as she piloted the 16-year-old warmblood gelding, Ballon, to victory in the prestigious Bryan Trophy Horsemanship Class at the annual Deep Run Hunt Club Horse Show.

“It's been my dream ever since I've started showing at Deep Run, and to get the opportunity on him (Ballon) is just incredibly awesome,” Aisenberg said.

The Deep Run Horse Show is a five-day equestrian competition that has been a hallmark of the Virginia horse community since 1937. Dating back to 1962, the Bryan Horsemanship Trophy is one of the show’s top prizes, and awarded to the junior rider who exhibits the best horsemanship.

Eighteen horse and rider combinations competed in this year’s class. All competitors took part in the first phase, which is a hunter-jumper style jump course. Riders can choose to jump obstacles of either 3 foot 3 inches or 3 foot 6 inches and receive a score out of 100 from judges based on their style and accuracy over the fences.

Following the jumping phase, the twelve pairs with the highest scores moved on to the second phase, which is a test of riders’ ability to execute various flatwork movements at the walk, trot and canter. Judges can also opt to have the top riders perform additional testing on the flat and over fences in the third and final phase. This year judges invited the top five competitors back into the ring to perform another jump course and more advanced movements on the flat.

Aisenberg is coached by Fiona Turner of the Level Green Riding School in Powhatan, who said that Aisenberg put in an impressive performance last year for her first time competing in the Bryan Trophy class. But it was Aisenberg's dedication and work ethic at the barn over the past year that helped get her name etched onto the Bryan Horsemanship Trophy, Turner said.

“She [Aisenberg] made everything look thoughtful, confident and polished – never worried or desperate,” Turner said. “It was just a joy to watch and she deserved every piece of it, she has worked so hard."

Earning an impressive score of 86 from the judges to sit in second place following the first round, Aisenberg and Ballon – or “Leo” as he is known around the barn – secured the win after harmonious performances in the final two phases.

“It felt great, going into the ring I knew he could do it," Aisenberg said. "Leo knows how to do everything and he’s just helped me piece everything together."

Aisenberg began leasing Leo from his owner, Haley Redifer, around nine months ago, she said. While Leo is a very experienced horse – even winning the Bryan Trophy with Redifer in 2016 – Turner noted he still requires a skillful rider.

“As super as he [Leo] is, he's not going to do it for you,” Turner said. “So, she [Aisenberg] had to learn to ride him and get the trust from him and I think she has made a strong partnership in the past couple of months.” Turner said.

With Aisenberg’s first major win under her belt, she has her sights set on continuing her success with Leo throughout the rest of their packed competition season, she said.

"I just want to finish off strong with him," Aisenberg said. “He's probably one of the most incredible horses you’ll ever meet.”

PHOTOS: 2022 Deep Run Horse Show