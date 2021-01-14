Packers' Adams finally gets to face off with Rams' Ramsey

“We actually honestly got together more in the Pro Bowl than probably we did in the 2016 game,” Adams said.

It remains to be seen how often they’ll face each other Saturday. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers noted that the Rams’ coverage schemes mean a receiver isn’t necessarily lining up against the same cornerback throughout a game.

“They’ve been playing a lot of two-shell, so it’s different,” Rodgers said. “Just like I feel the NBA is different where it’s not like MJ (Michael Jordan) is coming to town and somebody’s got him one-on-one all game and he’s going to try to drop 50 on him. The Rams have a dynamic, dynamic player in Jalen, but they have been playing a lot more two-shell, so I don’t know how much mano a mano is going to be out there.”

Yet they figure to face off at least some of the time in a matchup between two stars having arguably their greatest seasons.