Past champs top State Open leader board

Funderburke posted the lowest score in the morning, a 66. He logged four birdies and an eagle on the par-5 17th against a lone bogey.

“I was a little better at everything [today]. Nothing was really great. I hate to say that because I shot 5 under, but I just putted a little better, chipped a little better,” Funderburke said. “I started on the back and hit three greens on that side and shot 2 under, which was weird, but whatever gets the job done, I guess.”

Bailey, 33, shot a 67. He carded six birdies, including three in a row on Nos. 14-16, and two bogeys.

“I just kept the big numbers off the card. I kept it in front of me, no three-putts, and I had a couple of really good up and downs. Pretty simple, boring golf,” Bailey said. ““I feel like I’ve been playing pretty good all season. I just need to keep it together, like I did today.”

An eagle on the par-5 eighth hole highlighted Johnson’s 68. He birdied the first, fourth and 17th holes. His only blemish was a bogey at No. 15.

Alex Price, the fourth player who started the second round tied for second, returned 1 over on Saturday and is tied for seventh with Sam Jung and Kinder at 138.