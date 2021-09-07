Peoples went from jinxed to gem for Hokies

Peoples spoke to reporters on Tuesday for the first time since the injury. He described the moment his knee “just gave out” when he was looking for the ball during practice.

“I felt like it was serious right away,” Peoples said. “I could just tell just by the way it felt that something was wrong.”

He had surgery on Sept. 1 last year and was forced to sit out during the spring as well. Peoples said he didn’t feel 100% until midway through Tech’s summer workouts.

Peoples rose up the depth chart in August and initially secured a spot as Chamarri Conner’s backup at nickel. The coaching staff loved his skill set — they described him as a “headsy” player with strong communication skills — and tried him out at free safety and boundary safety as well.

“He’s worked his tail off to get back,” Fuente said.

Peoples knew the coaching staff was pleased with his work ethic, but his start on Friday night still came as a surprise.

“It threw me off at first,” Peoples said. “I was excited. I felt like I was prepared.”