Phillies bash way to 2-1 lead in World Series

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper hammered his sixth postseason home run, whispered an assist to Alec Bohm before his solo shot, and the Philadelphia Phillies tied a World Series record with five homers to rout the Houston Astros 7-0 Tuesday night and take a 2-1 Series lead.

Brandon Marsh also ho-mered, and Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins hit back-to-back shots in the fifth inning to chase Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. Philadelphia used the long ball to end the long wait for its first World Series home win since Game 5 of the 2009 World Series.

Ranger Suarez tossed three-hit ball over five shutout innings Tuesday and inched this year’s team closer to getting it done after the 2009 team couldn’t.

Harper, Bohm, Marsh and the rest of the Phillies are two wins away from ending the season as the last team standing. With a sparkling 6-0 record at Citizens Bank Park this postseason, the Phillies may not have to return to Texas.

“Just being back home, I think is such a momentum swing for us, just for the pure fact of our fan base,” Harper said. “This whole city is so excited to be in this moment, and we’re just thrilled to be able to play in front of them and have this opportunity.”

Another raucous crowd of 45,712 let the Astros have it from the first pitch with chants of “Cheater! Cheater!” for Jose Altuve and “Check the Bat! Check the Bat!” for Martin Maldonado.

The fans — already amped from the jump after another sliding catch by right fielder Nick Castellanos in the first — didn’t wait long to go wild for the home run barrage.

With leadoff hitter Schwarber on first base, Harper repeated his flair for playoff power when he ripped a two-run shot off McCullers into the right field seats for the fast lead. That made Harper 2 for 2 on with two home runs in his past two at-bats in Philly — he sent the Phillies to the World Series with a two-run drive in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series to beat San Diego.

Harper’s homers shake the stadium to the point they should be measured on the Richter scale rather in feet — and they seem as automatic these days as a Phillie Phanatic spin on his ATV. Harper has hit four postseason homers that gave the Phillies the lead.

Oh, and Harper might have a second career as a homer whisperer.

In the second inning, Harper beckoned Bohm from the on-deck circle and back to the dugout for a quick word of advice.

Maybe Harper saw McCullers tipping his pitches?

“I think that’s just general conversation,” Harper said. “Trying to get as much information as we can from each other. We just tried to have the best at-bats we could.”

Whatever the quiet counseling was, it worked, as Bohm lined his first postseason homer and the 1,000th in World Series history into the left field seats for 3-0 lead.

So c’mon, Alec, fess up, what did Bryce tell you?

“That’s between us,” Bohm said on TV with a shrug and a big smile.

Three batters later, Marsh took the baton on the long-ball relay and knocked one into the right field seats to make it 4-0.

With that, McCullers had allowed four homers to his first nine batters. The right-hander who got his left triceps inked with nods to Houston got absolutely tattooed by the Phillies.

In the fifth, NL home run champion Schwarber again dumped a two-run shot into the thicket beyond center field, and Hoskins followed with a solo shot for a 7-0 lead that ended McCullers’ night.

McCullers became the first pitcher to give up five home runs in a World Series game.

“I don’t really get hit around like that, so I was a little bit in disbelief,” McCullers said.

Suarez delivered with the performance of his career and shut down the big bats in the AL champs’ lineup.

He needed only two pitches to get the first two outs of the game and struck out Yordan Alvarez to end the first. The few jams he got into, Suarez worked his way out, notably in the second when he whiffed Chas McCormick and left two runners stranded. He retired Altuve to end the fifth on a soft foul pop with two runners on base.

“He’s just a guy with no heartbeat,” catcher J.T. Realmuto said. “It looks like he’s playing a child’s game.”

Four relievers each tossed a scoreless inning to finish the five-hitter.

“It’s a really good Houston team over there,” Harper said. “They have been here, they have been in all situations before and to be able to come in here and win the first game here was huge for us.”

TUESDAY

Houston AB R H BI W K Avg

Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .308

Peña ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .250

Alvarez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .091

Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .182

Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250

Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250

Hensley dh 3 0 1 0 0 2 .333

Mancini ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

McCormick cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .375

Maldonado c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .222

Totals 32 0 5 0 3 7

Philadelphia AB R H BI W K Avg

Schwarber lf 3 2 1 2 1 1 .300

Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250

Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250

Harper dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .250

Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231

Vierling rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Bohm 3b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .273

Stott ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000

Segura 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .091

Marsh cf 3 2 2 1 0 0 .375

Totals 31 7 7 7 2 11

Houston 000 000 000—0 5 0

Philadelphia 220 030 00x—7 7 0

LOB‑Houston 8, Philadelphia 2. HR‑Harper (1), off McCullers Jr.; Bohm (1), off McCullers Jr.; Marsh (1), off McCullers Jr.; Schwarber (1), off McCullers Jr.; Hoskins (1), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs‑Harper 2 (2), Bohm (3), Marsh (1), Schwarber 2 (2), Hoskins (1).

Houston IP H R ER W K P ERA

McCullers Jr. 41/3 6 7 7 1 5 78 14.54

Stanek 2/3 0 0 0 0 2 7 0.00

Urquidy 3 1 0 0 1 4 45 0.00 L: McCullers Jr. 0-1

Philadelphia IP H R ER W K P ERA

Suárez 5 3 0 0 1 4 76 0.00

Brogdon 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.00

Gibson 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00

Nelson 1 0 0 0 2 0 30 0.00

Bellatti 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 W: Suárez 1-0

T‑3:08. A‑45,712 (42,792)