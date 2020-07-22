Vijay Powell, who plays out of Independence Golf Club, shot a 1-unde-par 70 on Wednesday to take the first-day lead at the Richmond Golf Association Junior Boys Championship at Jefferson Lakeside Country Club.
Madison Lehr, who plays out of Queenfield Golf Club, shot a 77 to lead the Junior Girls Championship. While Lehr has a hefty lead going into the second day, Powell owns a slim lead with seven other players within five shots of the leader.
The 61 players who entered all the divisions this year competed on a course in superb condition. The layout played at 6,272 yards for the boys 15-18-year-old division.
The first four holes at Lakeside are always a challenge, and Charlie Kennedy, in second place with a 71, ran afoul of that stretch. Powell shot a consistent round with four birdies and three bogeys, Kennedy was 6 over par after the first four holes and then played the last 14 holes in 6 under par.
Garrett Kuhla, Joseph Weinstein and Ian Quindoza are tied for third with 72. At 73 are Zach Valdes and Brian Polinchock.
In the 13-14 division for the boys, Matthew Duke shot 77 for a four-stroke lead over Matkins Milligan and a five-stroke lead over August Lange.
The 13-18 girls played the course at 5,425 yards. Lehr had 12 pars and one birdie. She is seeking her first overall RGA Junior Girls title. Lehr, 14, was the 12-and- under age group champion two years ago. In second place is Fei Rosebro (88) and Meg Lavinder is in third with 91.
Those participants 12 and under are playing nine holes each day. In the boys’ division, Michael Sleeker shot a 1-over-par 36. He has a three-shot lead over Charles Lange. In the girls’ division, Jasmin Limm shot 46 for a one-stroke lead over Tia McDonald.
