Previewing the 2021-22 high school girls basketball season

Lanie Grant, James River: The 5-8 freshman guard is starting the season with an injury, but her impact will be big once she returns to the court. Grant verbally committed to UNC on Thanksgiving out of more than 20 D1 offers.

Faith Henderson, Powhatan: Henderson has been a consistent presence for Powhatan in her four years as a starter. The 5-11 guard led in scoring last season with nearly 19 ppg, while also being a respectable presence in rebounding.

Arshae Jackson, James River: Jackson, a two-time All-Metro honoree, is the Rapids’ top returning scorer, averaging 13 ppg and 6 rpg. The junior guard adds a bit of height to the team at 5-10.

Logan Nuckols, Patrick Henry: Already a force on the court, Nuckols can only be expected to come back stronger after a strong cross country season. The Campbell commit is an All-Metro and all-state honoree who averaged 18 ppg last season.

Caitlyn Rodriguez, Monacan: The junior guard adds height and is bold in the paint. She averaged 7.7 ppg and 4.3 rpg for the Chiefs in their 11-2, regional runner-up run last season.