Problem for No. 1 Clemson is defensive breakdowns, not QB

The Tigers, though, were able to right themselves both times when it counted most.

A defensive scoop and score fumble return touchdown against Syracuse by cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. restored control for Clemson.

The Tigers’ D again rose up in the second half against Boston College, holding the Eagles to 47 yards and zero points in Clemson’s come-from-behind win.

“It wasn’t like we made all these magic calls,” Venables said. “Our guys decided to have a will to win, a will to fight, a will to compete.”

Venables knows determination alone won’t be enough against the Fighting Irish, who’ve averaged more than 34 points and 437 yards a game this season.

“We still got a million things to be better at,” Venables said.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly sees a Clemson defense loaded with depth and talent, whoever is out there.

“We’re going to prepare for the No. 1 team in the country and the guys they roll out, they’re going be pretty good,” Kelly said.

Linebacker Jake Venables, the defensive coordinator’s son who has started for Skalski the last two weeks, believes his teammates understand the lapses can’t continue.

“It’s definitely a big blow” losing starters, the younger Venables said. “But the guys that have to step up, just have to step up and they’ve got to bring everybody with them.”