2021 NASCAR Cup preview: A closer look at the drivers to watch
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500

Chase Elliott earned one of NASCAR’s best trophies — a Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock — with his victory last fall. A week later, he earned his first NASCAR Cup championship with a second consecutive win.

THE LEADING LEADFOOTS

9 CHASE ELLIOTT

2020 Cup standings: 1st

2020 wins: 5

Career wins/top-10s/races: 11/96/185

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Team: Hendrick Motorsports

Crew chief: Alan Gustafson

Sponsors: NAPA Auto Parts, Hooters

Lugnut: In the final five races of 2020, Elliott transformed himself from a potential title contender to the Cup champion, winning at the Charlotte Roval, Martinsville and Phoenix. The addition of several road courses figures to aid Elliott’s repeat bid.

2 BRAD KESELOWSKI

2020 Cup standings: 2nd

2020 wins: 4

Career wins/top-10s/races: 34/210/413

Manufacturer: Ford

Team: Team Penske

Crew chief: Jeremy Bullins

Sponsors: Discount Tire, AutoTrader

Lugnut: Penske’s crew chief swap last winter paid dividends, as its drivers filled half the spots in the title race for the first time. The 2012 Cup champ has shined on short tracks, winning at Martinsville, Bristol, Richmond and Loudon the past two years.

22 JOEY LOGANO

2020 Cup standings: 3rd

2020 wins: 3

Career wins/top-10s/races: 26/221/435

Manufacturer: Ford

Team: Team Penske

Crew chief: Paul Wolfe

Sponsors: Shell-Pennzoil, AAA, AutoTrader

Lugnut: Logano meshed quickly with Wolfe last season, winning twice in the first four races and adding a playoff victory at Kansas. Summer struggles have become an annual tradition during Logano’s time at Penske; can this team end that trend?

11 DENNY HAMLIN

2020 Cup standings: 4th

2020 wins: 7

Career wins/top-10s/races: 44/280/542

Manufacturer: Toyota

Team: Joe Gibbs Racing

Crew chief: Chris Gabehart

Sponsor: FedEx

Lugnut: Facing questions if he could repeat his six-win campaign of 2019, Hamlin was even better in 2020. Gabehart has been a godsend for Hamlin’s confidence and outlook, so don’t expect what was a disappointing end to last season to slow him down.

4 KEVIN HARVICK

2020 Cup standings: 5th

2020 wins: 9

Career wins/top-10s/races: 58/389/718

Manufacturer: Ford

Team: Stewart-Haas Racing

Crew chief: Rodney Childers

Sponsors: Busch/Busch Light, Mobil 1

Lugnut: Harvick won everything last season except his second Cup title, but 2021 could be a different story. At 45, Harvick is at an age when drivers regress, and changes to the schedule mean fewer races at the sites of Harvick’s victories last year.

48 ALEX BOWMAN

2020 Cup standings: 6th

2020 wins: 1

Career wins/top-10s/races: 2/41/189

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Team: Hendrick Motorsports

Crew chief: Greg Ives

Sponsors: Ally Financial

Lugnut: Three years after replacing a retiring Dale Earnhardt Jr., Bowman steps in for Jimmie Johnson. The No. 48 hasn’t been in victory lane since 2017, but the Bowman-Ives combo has won a race and made the playoffs each of the past two years.

19 MARTIN TRUEX JR.

2020 Cup standings: 7th

2020 wins: 1

Career wins/top-10s/races: 27/228/549

Manufacturer: Toyota

Team: Joe Gibbs Racing

Crew chief: James Small

Sponsors: Bass Pro Shops, Auto-Owners

Lugnut: Crew chief Cole Pearn’s retirement last winter slowed Truex, a 23-time winner from 2016 to 2019. But the team wasn’t terrible, piling up eight straight top-four finishes at one point. Another season with Small might turn some of those into wins.

18 KYLE BUSCH

2020 Cup standings: 8th

2020 wins: 1

Career wins/top-10s/races: 57/316/570

Manufacturer: Toyota

Team: Joe Gibbs Racing

Crew chief: Ben Beshore

Sponsors: M&M’s, Snickers, Skittles

Lugnut: Busch’s struggles down the stretch in 2019 carried over to 2020, when he was shut out of victory lane until October. Now, Beshore steps in to replace Adam Stevens, who had combined with Busch for 28 wins and two championships over six seasons.

12 RYAN BLANEY

2020 Cup standings: 9th

2020 wins: 1

Career wins/top-10s/races: 4/76/198

Manufacturer: Ford

Team: Team Penske

Crew chief: Todd Gordon

Sponsors: Advance Auto Parts, Menards

Lugnut: He posted a typical Ryan Blaney season in his first year working with Gordon: a win, 11 top-fives and five DNFs. For Blaney to reach his first championship race, eliminating the crashes will be key, as will collecting more bonus and playoff points.

1 KURT BUSCH

2020 Cup standings: 10th

2020 wins: 1

Career wins/top-10s/races: 32/317/720

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Team: Chip Ganassi Racing

Crew chief: Matt McCall

Sponsors: Monster Energy, GearWrench

Lugnut: Busch is the poster child for typical seasons: a win, between six and nine top-five finishes and a playoff spot in each of the past five years. With the Kyle Larson fiasco behind Ganassi, a less-turbulent year should boost Busch’s playoff hopes.

OTHER MOTORISTS TO WATCH OUT FOR

3 AUSTIN DILLON

2020 standings: 11th

2020 wins: 1

Career wins/top-10s/races: 3/49/264

Manufacturer: Chevy

Team: Richard Childress Racing

Crew chief: Justin Alexander

Sponsors: Breztri Aerosphere, BetMGM

Lugnut: RCR saw major improvement from both of its cars in 2020, and Dillon set a career high in laps led (135) en route to reaching the playoffs’ round of 12. Building upon his success on intermediate tracks, including last year’s win at Texas, would do wonders for getting Dillon back in the playoffs.

21 MATT DIBENEDETTO

2020 standings: 13th

2020 wins: 0

Career wins/top-10s/races: 0/22/212

Manufacturer: Ford

Team: Wood Brothers Racing

Crew chief: Greg Erwin

Sponsors: Menards, Motorcraft

Lugnut: Benedetto earned a second season in the No. 21 with 11 top-10 finishes and his first playoff berth. With Austin Cindric taking over that ride in 2022, DiBenedetto is hoping to give the Wood Brothers their 100th Cup win and boost his chances of landing with a top-level team next season.

24 WILLIAM BYRON

2020 standings: 14th

2020 wins: 1

Career wins/top-10s/races: 1/31/108

Manufacturer: Chevy

Team: Hendrick Motorsports

Crew chief: Rudy Fugle

Sponsors: Axalta, Liberty University

Lugnut: Byron gelled with the retiring Chad Knaus last season, claiming his first Cup win at Daytona. Now, he’ll be paired with Fugle, who sat atop the pit box when Byron dominated the Truck Series with seven wins in 2016. That bond could pay big dividends during a season lacking practice time.

10 ARIC ALMIROLA

2020 standings: 15th

2020 wins: 0

Career wins/top-10s/races: 2/79/352

Manufacturer: Ford

Team: Stewart-Haas Racing

Crew chief: Mike Bugarewicz

Sponsor: Smithfield

Lugnut: With Bugarewicz calling the shots last season, Almirola set career highs in top-fives (six), top-10s (18) and laps led (305). However, this year’s schedule changes don’t appear to favor this team. Almirola, who has struggled on road courses, faces seven races on those types of tracks in 2021.

41 COLE CUSTER

2020 standings: 16th

2020 wins: 1

Career wins/top-10s/races: 1/7/39

Manufacturer: Ford

Team: Stewart-Haas Racing

Crew chief: Mike Shiplett

Sponsors: Haas Automation, Dixie Vodka

Lugnut: Last year’s rookie of the year won at Kentucky, all the more impressive considering the lack of practice time available to drivers. Stepping into one of the better rides available didn’t hurt, but Custer wasn’t overwhelmed by competing in the top series. A deeper playoff run in 2021 is realistic.

8 TYLER REDDICK

2020 standings: 19th

2020 wins: 0

Career wins/top-10s/races: 0/10/38

Manufacturer: Chevy

Team: Richard Childress Racing

Crew chief: Randall Burdett

Sponsors: Cheddars, Caterpillar, Lenovo

Lugnut: RCR replaced Daniel Hemric with Reddick, and the two-time Xfinity champ rewarded the team with three top-five finishes (one in 2019) and nine top-10s (two in 2019). Will Childress build upon its strength on intermediate tracks, including a 1-2 finish at Texas last summer?

20 CHRISTOPHER BELL

2020 standings: 20th

2020 wins: 0

Career wins/top-10s/races: 0/7/36

Manufacturer: Toyota

Team: Joe Gibbs Racing

Crew chief: Adam Stevens

Sponsors: Stanley, Craftsman, Rheem

Lugnut: Though Bell didn’t win Cup rookie of the year in 2020, there are several reasons to believe this will be his breakout season. In addition to becoming a full member of JGR, he’ll have Stevens — a two-time Cup champion — calling the shots. Scoring at least one win and a playoff spot are realistic goals.

23 BUBBA WALLACE

2020 standings: 22nd

2020 wins: 0

Career wins/top-10s/races: 0/9/112

Manufacturer: Toyota

Team: 23XI Racing

Crew chief: Mike Wheeler

Sponsors: DoorDash, McDonald’s, Columbia

Lugnut: Last season, Wallace became the face of NASCAR’s fight for social justice. In 2021, his celebrity figures to grow stepping into a car co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and Hamlin. There will be hiccups with a new team, but Wallace will be in elite equipment for the first time in his career.

5 KYLE LARSON

2020 standings: 34th

2020 wins: 0

Career wins/top-10s/races: 6/101/223

Manufacturer: Chevy

Team: Hendrick Motorsports

Crew chief: Cliff Daniels

Sponsors: NationsGuard, Cincinnati Inc.

Lugnut: Following a tumultuous 2020 season — in which he was fired by Ganassi for using a racial slur during an online game — Larson has landed at Hendrick in the rebranded No. 88 Chevy. He’ll be paired with Daniels, a Smithfield native who served as Jimmie Johnson’s crew chief last season.

ALSO ON THE RADAR

Chase Briscoe: A nine-time Xfinity winner last year, Briscoe inherits the No. 14 SHR Ford vacated by Clint Bowyer. Briscoe should have quality equipment — Bowyer made the playoffs each of the past three seasons.

Quin Houff: The 23-year-old Weyers Cave native hopes to make less of an impact in his second year in the StarCom Racing No. 00 Chevy. He was heavily criticized for a pitting decision last season at Texas that clipped the cars of Bell and DiBenedetto. Regardless, he is expected to run the full 2021 season.

Erik Jones: The 24-year-old was released from his JGR ride after collecting two wins and two playoff spots in his three seasons in the No. 20 Toyota. He takes over the No. 43 Ford, which was vacated by Bubba Wallace.

