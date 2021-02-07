2021 NASCAR Cup preview: A closer look at the drivers to watch

THE LEADING LEADFOOTS
9 CHASE ELLIOTT
2020 Cup standings: 1st
2020 wins: 5
Career wins/top-10s/races: 11/96/185
Manufacturer: Chevrolet
Team: Hendrick Motorsports
Crew chief: Alan Gustafson
Sponsors: NAPA Auto Parts, Hooters
Lugnut: In the final five races of 2020, Elliott transformed himself from a potential title contender to the Cup champion, winning at the Charlotte Roval, Martinsville and Phoenix. The addition of several road courses figures to aid Elliott’s repeat bid.
2 BRAD KESELOWSKI
2020 Cup standings: 2nd
2020 wins: 4
Career wins/top-10s/races: 34/210/413
Manufacturer: Ford
Team: Team Penske
Crew chief: Jeremy Bullins
Sponsors: Discount Tire, AutoTrader
Lugnut: Penske’s crew chief swap last winter paid dividends, as its drivers filled half the spots in the title race for the first time. The 2012 Cup champ has shined on short tracks, winning at Martinsville, Bristol, Richmond and Loudon the past two years.
22 JOEY LOGANO
2020 Cup standings: 3rd
2020 wins: 3
Career wins/top-10s/races: 26/221/435
Manufacturer: Ford
Team: Team Penske
Crew chief: Paul Wolfe
Sponsors: Shell-Pennzoil, AAA, AutoTrader
Lugnut: Logano meshed quickly with Wolfe last season, winning twice in the first four races and adding a playoff victory at Kansas. Summer struggles have become an annual tradition during Logano’s time at Penske; can this team end that trend?
11 DENNY HAMLIN
2020 Cup standings: 4th
2020 wins: 7
Career wins/top-10s/races: 44/280/542
Manufacturer: Toyota
Team: Joe Gibbs Racing
Crew chief: Chris Gabehart
Sponsor: FedEx
Lugnut: Facing questions if he could repeat his six-win campaign of 2019, Hamlin was even better in 2020. Gabehart has been a godsend for Hamlin’s confidence and outlook, so don’t expect what was a disappointing end to last season to slow him down.
4 KEVIN HARVICK
2020 Cup standings: 5th
2020 wins: 9
Career wins/top-10s/races: 58/389/718
Manufacturer: Ford
Team: Stewart-Haas Racing
Crew chief: Rodney Childers
Sponsors: Busch/Busch Light, Mobil 1
Lugnut: Harvick won everything last season except his second Cup title, but 2021 could be a different story. At 45, Harvick is at an age when drivers regress, and changes to the schedule mean fewer races at the sites of Harvick’s victories last year.
48 ALEX BOWMAN
2020 Cup standings: 6th
2020 wins: 1
Career wins/top-10s/races: 2/41/189
Manufacturer: Chevrolet
Team: Hendrick Motorsports
Crew chief: Greg Ives
Sponsors: Ally Financial
Lugnut: Three years after replacing a retiring Dale Earnhardt Jr., Bowman steps in for Jimmie Johnson. The No. 48 hasn’t been in victory lane since 2017, but the Bowman-Ives combo has won a race and made the playoffs each of the past two years.
19 MARTIN TRUEX JR.
2020 Cup standings: 7th
2020 wins: 1
Career wins/top-10s/races: 27/228/549
Manufacturer: Toyota
Team: Joe Gibbs Racing
Crew chief: James Small
Sponsors: Bass Pro Shops, Auto-Owners
Lugnut: Crew chief Cole Pearn’s retirement last winter slowed Truex, a 23-time winner from 2016 to 2019. But the team wasn’t terrible, piling up eight straight top-four finishes at one point. Another season with Small might turn some of those into wins.
18 KYLE BUSCH
2020 Cup standings: 8th
2020 wins: 1
Career wins/top-10s/races: 57/316/570
Manufacturer: Toyota
Team: Joe Gibbs Racing
Crew chief: Ben Beshore
Sponsors: M&M’s, Snickers, Skittles
Lugnut: Busch’s struggles down the stretch in 2019 carried over to 2020, when he was shut out of victory lane until October. Now, Beshore steps in to replace Adam Stevens, who had combined with Busch for 28 wins and two championships over six seasons.
12 RYAN BLANEY
2020 Cup standings: 9th
2020 wins: 1
Career wins/top-10s/races: 4/76/198
Manufacturer: Ford
Team: Team Penske
Crew chief: Todd Gordon
Sponsors: Advance Auto Parts, Menards
Lugnut: He posted a typical Ryan Blaney season in his first year working with Gordon: a win, 11 top-fives and five DNFs. For Blaney to reach his first championship race, eliminating the crashes will be key, as will collecting more bonus and playoff points.
1 KURT BUSCH
2020 Cup standings: 10th
2020 wins: 1
Career wins/top-10s/races: 32/317/720
Manufacturer: Chevrolet
Team: Chip Ganassi Racing
Crew chief: Matt McCall
Sponsors: Monster Energy, GearWrench
Lugnut: Busch is the poster child for typical seasons: a win, between six and nine top-five finishes and a playoff spot in each of the past five years. With the Kyle Larson fiasco behind Ganassi, a less-turbulent year should boost Busch’s playoff hopes.
OTHER MOTORISTS TO WATCH OUT FOR
3 AUSTIN DILLON
2020 standings: 11th
2020 wins: 1
Career wins/top-10s/races: 3/49/264
Manufacturer: Chevy
Team: Richard Childress Racing
Crew chief: Justin Alexander
Sponsors: Breztri Aerosphere, BetMGM
Lugnut: RCR saw major improvement from both of its cars in 2020, and Dillon set a career high in laps led (135) en route to reaching the playoffs’ round of 12. Building upon his success on intermediate tracks, including last year’s win at Texas, would do wonders for getting Dillon back in the playoffs.
21 MATT DIBENEDETTO
2020 standings: 13th
2020 wins: 0
Career wins/top-10s/races: 0/22/212
Manufacturer: Ford
Team: Wood Brothers Racing
Crew chief: Greg Erwin
Sponsors: Menards, Motorcraft
Lugnut: Benedetto earned a second season in the No. 21 with 11 top-10 finishes and his first playoff berth. With Austin Cindric taking over that ride in 2022, DiBenedetto is hoping to give the Wood Brothers their 100th Cup win and boost his chances of landing with a top-level team next season.
24 WILLIAM BYRON
2020 standings: 14th
2020 wins: 1
Career wins/top-10s/races: 1/31/108
Manufacturer: Chevy
Team: Hendrick Motorsports
Crew chief: Rudy Fugle
Sponsors: Axalta, Liberty University
Lugnut: Byron gelled with the retiring Chad Knaus last season, claiming his first Cup win at Daytona. Now, he’ll be paired with Fugle, who sat atop the pit box when Byron dominated the Truck Series with seven wins in 2016. That bond could pay big dividends during a season lacking practice time.
10 ARIC ALMIROLA
2020 standings: 15th
2020 wins: 0
Career wins/top-10s/races: 2/79/352
Manufacturer: Ford
Team: Stewart-Haas Racing
Crew chief: Mike Bugarewicz
Sponsor: Smithfield
Lugnut: With Bugarewicz calling the shots last season, Almirola set career highs in top-fives (six), top-10s (18) and laps led (305). However, this year’s schedule changes don’t appear to favor this team. Almirola, who has struggled on road courses, faces seven races on those types of tracks in 2021.
41 COLE CUSTER
2020 standings: 16th
2020 wins: 1
Career wins/top-10s/races: 1/7/39
Manufacturer: Ford
Team: Stewart-Haas Racing
Crew chief: Mike Shiplett
Sponsors: Haas Automation, Dixie Vodka
Lugnut: Last year’s rookie of the year won at Kentucky, all the more impressive considering the lack of practice time available to drivers. Stepping into one of the better rides available didn’t hurt, but Custer wasn’t overwhelmed by competing in the top series. A deeper playoff run in 2021 is realistic.
8 TYLER REDDICK
2020 standings: 19th
2020 wins: 0
Career wins/top-10s/races: 0/10/38
Manufacturer: Chevy
Team: Richard Childress Racing
Crew chief: Randall Burdett
Sponsors: Cheddars, Caterpillar, Lenovo
Lugnut: RCR replaced Daniel Hemric with Reddick, and the two-time Xfinity champ rewarded the team with three top-five finishes (one in 2019) and nine top-10s (two in 2019). Will Childress build upon its strength on intermediate tracks, including a 1-2 finish at Texas last summer?
20 CHRISTOPHER BELL
2020 standings: 20th
2020 wins: 0
Career wins/top-10s/races: 0/7/36
Manufacturer: Toyota
Team: Joe Gibbs Racing
Crew chief: Adam Stevens
Sponsors: Stanley, Craftsman, Rheem
Lugnut: Though Bell didn’t win Cup rookie of the year in 2020, there are several reasons to believe this will be his breakout season. In addition to becoming a full member of JGR, he’ll have Stevens — a two-time Cup champion — calling the shots. Scoring at least one win and a playoff spot are realistic goals.
23 BUBBA WALLACE
2020 standings: 22nd
2020 wins: 0
Career wins/top-10s/races: 0/9/112
Manufacturer: Toyota
Team: 23XI Racing
Crew chief: Mike Wheeler
Sponsors: DoorDash, McDonald’s, Columbia
Lugnut: Last season, Wallace became the face of NASCAR’s fight for social justice. In 2021, his celebrity figures to grow stepping into a car co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and Hamlin. There will be hiccups with a new team, but Wallace will be in elite equipment for the first time in his career.
5 KYLE LARSON
2020 standings: 34th
2020 wins: 0
Career wins/top-10s/races: 6/101/223
Manufacturer: Chevy
Team: Hendrick Motorsports
Crew chief: Cliff Daniels
Sponsors: NationsGuard, Cincinnati Inc.
Lugnut: Following a tumultuous 2020 season — in which he was fired by Ganassi for using a racial slur during an online game — Larson has landed at Hendrick in the rebranded No. 88 Chevy. He’ll be paired with Daniels, a Smithfield native who served as Jimmie Johnson’s crew chief last season.
ALSO ON THE RADAR
Chase Briscoe: A nine-time Xfinity winner last year, Briscoe inherits the No. 14 SHR Ford vacated by Clint Bowyer. Briscoe should have quality equipment — Bowyer made the playoffs each of the past three seasons.
Quin Houff: The 23-year-old Weyers Cave native hopes to make less of an impact in his second year in the StarCom Racing No. 00 Chevy. He was heavily criticized for a pitting decision last season at Texas that clipped the cars of Bell and DiBenedetto. Regardless, he is expected to run the full 2021 season.
Erik Jones: The 24-year-old was released from his JGR ride after collecting two wins and two playoff spots in his three seasons in the No. 20 Toyota. He takes over the No. 43 Ford, which was vacated by Bubba Wallace.