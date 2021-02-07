2021 NASCAR Cup preview: A closer look at the drivers to watch

Crew chief: Cliff Daniels

Sponsors: NationsGuard, Cincinnati Inc.

Lugnut: Following a tumultuous 2020 season — in which he was fired by Ganassi for using a racial slur during an online game — Larson has landed at Hendrick in the rebranded No. 88 Chevy. He’ll be paired with Daniels, a Smithfield native who served as Jimmie Johnson’s crew chief last season.

ALSO ON THE RADAR

Chase Briscoe: A nine-time Xfinity winner last year, Briscoe inherits the No. 14 SHR Ford vacated by Clint Bowyer. Briscoe should have quality equipment — Bowyer made the playoffs each of the past three seasons.

Quin Houff: The 23-year-old Weyers Cave native hopes to make less of an impact in his second year in the StarCom Racing No. 00 Chevy. He was heavily criticized for a pitting decision last season at Texas that clipped the cars of Bell and DiBenedetto. Regardless, he is expected to run the full 2021 season.

Erik Jones: The 24-year-old was released from his JGR ride after collecting two wins and two playoff spots in his three seasons in the No. 20 Toyota. He takes over the No. 43 Ford, which was vacated by Bubba Wallace.