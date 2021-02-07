2021 NASCAR Cup preview: A closer look the new tracks on the schedule

Have you grown weary of seeing your favorite NASCAR Cup drivers visit the same cookie-cutter tracks year after year?

Yearning for more right turns during your weekends?

Exploring new parts of this great country en route to the championship race in the desert?

The 2021 season is the tonic for you.

With 1½-mile Chicagoland Speedway and Kentucky Speedway off the schedule, Chris Wilbers provides a look at the series’ newest stops — and some old stops that will boast drastically different looks — as we close in on the season’s first green flag:

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY (Daytona Beach, Fla.)

Though Daytona’s road course was built in 1959, it hadn’t played host to

a Cup race until last season, when the COVID-19 pandemic wrecked the original schedule. The 14-turn, 3.61-mile road course/oval hybrid appears twice on this year’s itinerary: Tuesday’s Busch Clash and a Feb. 21 points race.

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY (Bristol, Tenn.)