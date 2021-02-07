2021 NASCAR Cup preview: A closer look the new tracks on the schedule

Have you grown weary of seeing your favorite NASCAR Cup drivers visit the same cookie-cutter tracks year after year?
Yearning for more right turns during your weekends?
Exploring new parts of this great country en route to the championship race in the desert?
The 2021 season is the tonic for you.
With 1½-mile Chicagoland Speedway and Kentucky Speedway off the schedule, Chris Wilbers provides a look at the series’ newest stops — and some old stops that will boast drastically different looks — as we close in on the season’s first green flag:
DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY (Daytona Beach, Fla.)
Though Daytona’s road course was built in 1959, it hadn’t played host to
a Cup race until last season, when the COVID-19 pandemic wrecked the original schedule. The 14-turn, 3.61-mile road course/oval hybrid appears twice on this year’s itinerary: Tuesday’s Busch Clash and a Feb. 21 points race.
BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY (Bristol, Tenn.)
Fans may not recognize the 0.533-mile short track when the Cup Series returns in March, but this may be the most anticipated race of the year. The concrete track will be buried in dirt, making this the first Cup race on a dirt surface since a 1970 Richard Petty win at North Carolina State Fairgrounds.
CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS (Austin, Texas)
The only track to host both Formula 1 and MotoGP races will be home to NASCAR for the first time in the facility’s nine-year history. The same 20-turn, 3.41-mile course F1 utilizes will used by NASCAR, though tire barriers, curbs and rumble strips will be added to accommodate stock cars.
NASHVILLE SUPERSPEEDWAY (Nashville, Tenn.)
NASCAR’s history in Music City dates to 1958, as 0.596-mile Fairgrounds Speedway hosted Cup races through the 1984 season, including this Darrell Waltrip win in 1983. This year, Nashville Superspeedway — a 1⅓-mile concrete oval — will get its first Cup date in its two-decade history.
ROAD AMERICA (Elkhart, Wis.)
This will be the second Cup race on the asphalt road course, but you’re forgiven for not remembering the first: Tim Flock topping a 26-driver field — including nine NASCAR Hall of Famers — on Aug. 12, 1956. The current 14-turn, 4.048-mile configuration has hosted Xfinity races since 2010.
INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY (Indianapolis)