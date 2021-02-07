2021 NASCAR Cup preview: Chris Wilbers' predictions

WHAT WILL HAPPEN: Chase Elliott will win at the Roval, completing a sweep of all seven road course races this season. Neighbors of the Dawsonville Pool Room, sick of “all that racket” from the victory siren, will call the police to complain. It will lead to the first charge of felony disturbing the peace in Dawsonville history.

ROUND OF 8: Texas, Kansas, Martinsville

ELIMINATED: Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman, Joey Logano, Kyle Larson

WHAT WILL HAPPEN: Logano’s late pass attempt at Kansas will backfire, as he knocks himself and Truex out of the race. Truex again vows that Logano will not win the Cup title, but this time Truex goes the extra mile by kidnapping Logano at Martinsville and holding him in an empty hot dog stand until the checkered flag drops.

CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: Phoenix Raceway

FINAL FOUR: 1. Denny Hamlin, 2. Chase Elliott 3. Kevin Harvick, 4. Kyle Busch

WHAT WILL HAPPEN: Did I throw you off with that Domino’s quip? Considering there will be an unprecedented number of right turns this season, some misdirection seemed appropriate. For all of the new road courses on the schedule, the title will be decided in the playoffs on shorter, flat tracks (Martinsville and Phoenix). Hamlin’s traditionally been strong on both and will deliver here.