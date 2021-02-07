2021 NASCAR Cup preview: Chris Wilbers' predictions

ROAD TO THE PLAYOFFS: The first 26 races of the season
WHAT WILL HAPPEN: Considering I didn’t predict the pandemic or its effects on the schedule last year, I’m not sure I’m qualified to make prognostications. But here goes. Manchester High School graduate Denny Hamlin will become the first driver to win three consecutive Daytona 500s. Domino’s Pizza will honor the feat with the “Denny Deal,” which will start out great but ultimately leave you disappointed. A big wreck involving Clint Bowyer and Jeff Gordon in a Fox Sports company go-kart race will lead a few days later to the first fight in a NASCAR television broadcast booth.
ROUND OF 16: Darlington, Richmond, Bristol
ELIMINATED: Christopher Bell, Kurt Busch, Matt DiBenedetto, William Byron
WHAT WILL HAPPEN: Bubba Wallace will win at Richmond Raceway, a few days after Michael Jordan unveils a line of designer firesuits. Video of Jordan and Wallace wearing them in victory lane will lead to the firesuits selling out immediately, despite the price being marked up 1,000% in typical Nike fashion.
ROUND OF 12: Las Vegas, Talladega, Charlotte Roval
ELIMINATED: Cole Custer, Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney
WHAT WILL HAPPEN: Chase Elliott will win at the Roval, completing a sweep of all seven road course races this season. Neighbors of the Dawsonville Pool Room, sick of “all that racket” from the victory siren, will call the police to complain. It will lead to the first charge of felony disturbing the peace in Dawsonville history.
ROUND OF 8: Texas, Kansas, Martinsville
ELIMINATED: Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman, Joey Logano, Kyle Larson
WHAT WILL HAPPEN: Logano’s late pass attempt at Kansas will backfire, as he knocks himself and Truex out of the race. Truex again vows that Logano will not win the Cup title, but this time Truex goes the extra mile by kidnapping Logano at Martinsville and holding him in an empty hot dog stand until the checkered flag drops.
CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: Phoenix Raceway
FINAL FOUR: 1. Denny Hamlin, 2. Chase Elliott 3. Kevin Harvick, 4. Kyle Busch
WHAT WILL HAPPEN: Did I throw you off with that Domino’s quip? Considering there will be an unprecedented number of right turns this season, some misdirection seemed appropriate. For all of the new road courses on the schedule, the title will be decided in the playoffs on shorter, flat tracks (Martinsville and Phoenix). Hamlin’s traditionally been strong on both and will deliver here.