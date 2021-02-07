2021 NASCAR Cup preview: Randy Hallman's predictions

ROAD TO THE PLAYOFFS: The first 26 races of the season

WHAT WILL HAPPEN: Let’s not kid ourselves. There are no sure things for 2021. NASCAR’s Cup Series season opens amid a pandemic that is a) as bad as ever, and, one hopes, b) due to be vaccinated into irrelevance. If they stay healthy, the drivers who make the playoff 16 are Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. in a satisfying debut for 23XI, Kyle Larson in a superb comeback, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Matt DiBenedetto, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch.

ROUND OF 16: Darlington, Richmond, Bristol

ELIMINATED: William Byron, Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman, Joey Logano

WHAT WILL HAPPEN: This is Hamlin’s round. He wins at Darlington and Richmond. Larson, having already supplanted Elliott as the top dog at Hendrick Motorsports, adds Bristol to a long list of 2021 victories. Logano’s early exit is a disappointment for him and Team Penske.

ROUND OF 12: Las Vegas, Talladega, Charlotte Roval

ELIMINATED: Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch