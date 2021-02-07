2021 NASCAR Cup preview: Randy Hallman's predictions

ROAD TO THE PLAYOFFS: The first 26 races of the season
WHAT WILL HAPPEN: Let’s not kid ourselves. There are no sure things for 2021. NASCAR’s Cup Series season opens amid a pandemic that is a) as bad as ever, and, one hopes, b) due to be vaccinated into irrelevance. If they stay healthy, the drivers who make the playoff 16 are Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. in a satisfying debut for 23XI, Kyle Larson in a superb comeback, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Matt DiBenedetto, William Byron, Christopher Bell, Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman and Kurt Busch.
ROUND OF 16: Darlington, Richmond, Bristol
ELIMINATED: William Byron, Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman, Joey Logano
WHAT WILL HAPPEN: This is Hamlin’s round. He wins at Darlington and Richmond. Larson, having already supplanted Elliott as the top dog at Hendrick Motorsports, adds Bristol to a long list of 2021 victories. Logano’s early exit is a disappointment for him and Team Penske.
ROUND OF 12: Las Vegas, Talladega, Charlotte Roval
ELIMINATED: Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr., Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch
WHAT WILL HAPPEN: A Talladega “big one” puts Blaney and Truex in holes out of which they cannot climb. Wallace’s championship bid, though impressive, fizzles with a struggle on the Charlotte Roval — where Elliott wins to reach the Round of 8. Road course talent is a big deal this season.
ROUND OF 8: Texas, Kansas, Martinsville
ELIMINATED: Matt DiBenedetto, Christopher Bell, Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick
WHAT WILL HAPPEN: A bad round for Ford. DiBenedetto is eliminated, though by this point he has lined up a ride — a good one — for 2022. Harvick and Keselowski exit, leaving the championship battle to a pair of Hendrick Chevys (Larson and Elliott) and a pair of Gibbs Toyotas (Hamlin and Kyle Busch).
CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: Phoenix Raceway
FINAL FOUR: 1. Kyle Larson, 2. Denny Hamlin, 3. Chase Elliott, 4. Kyle Busch
WHAT WILL HAPPEN: Kyle Larson caps his Cup comeback – in both on-track competition and off-track image – with a dominant win at Phoenix. Hamlin’s career-long quest for a championship falls short again. Elliott gets the consolation most popular driver award, and Busch wonders what went wrong. Harvick contemplates a move to TV.