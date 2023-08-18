Dennis Pelfrey refuses to take a bow.

Moving Double-A players to the big leagues is the job he was hired to do, says the second-year manager of Richmond Flying Squirrels. But this season has been notable for the number of position players who elevated from Richmond to the San Francisco Giants, now pushing for a position in the MLB playoffs.

“Obviously, proud of those guys and the work that they’ve put in for their careers,” said Pelfrey. “As far as what we do here, that’s the expectation for everybody. By the end of the season, we want all of them in the big leagues.”

That's unreasonable, but four position players going from Double-A to the majors in one season is unlikely. Injuries on the Giants’ roster often set into motion chains of events that caused shuffling in the organization. Pelfrey and his coaching staff can take pride in the fact that each of the players who reached San Francisco from Richmond this season has made a positive impact in their MLB debuts.

“Our scouting department did a great job finding quality players,” said Pelfrey. “The talent and ability is always there. It’s just a matter of unlocking that for the player … We try to give them guidance from the coaching staff standpoint to help them find the keys to unlock their potential.

“At the end of the day, it’s the player that does it for himself.”

Sometimes, players come to Richmond “polished and ready to go,” according to Pelfrey, and sometimes it takes some time for them to settle in and continue developing. He doesn’t expect a pat on the back from his San Francisco superiors for having players ready to contribute at the big-league level.

“They always let us know when we’re doing a good job and they always let us know when we need to do better,” he said.

The ex-Flying Squirrels who reached the Giants this year:

Catcher Patrick Bailey

The 24-year-old switch-hitter from N.C. State, a first-round pick in 2020, began the season with Richmond and played 14 games as a Flying Squirrel, batting .333 and earning praise as a top-tier defensive catcher. He was promoted to Triple-A Sacramento on April 26, batted .216 in 14 games there, and got the call from San Francisco on May 19.

In 68 games as a Giant, Bailey is batting .263 with six homers and 39 RBI, and is considered very strong defensively. He is generally viewed as a future MLB star.

Outfielder Luis Matos

The 21-year-old resident of Venezuela began the season in Richmond as the Giants’ No. 5 prospect, per Baseball America. San Francisco added Matos to its 40-man roster following last season.

On May 17, Matos was promoted to Triple-A after batting .304 with three homers and 16 RBI in 31 Flying Squirrels’ games. He went from Sacramento to San Francisco on June 14, and batted .241 in 50 Giants’ games. Matos was slumping toward the end of his time in the big leagues and assigned to Triple-A on Aug. 14.

Infielder Marco Luciano

Luciano, 21 and from the Dominican Republic, as one of the minors' elite prospects came to Richmond in early May after staying in extended spring training to deal with a lower back issue. The 6-foot-1 209-pounder is a rarity: a middle infielder with power.

“He is maturing at a rapid rate,” Pelfrey said in May.

Luciano batted .228 with 11 homers and 32 RBI as a Flying Squirrel, but in his last 17 games with Richmond hit .316 (18-for-57) with two homers, five doubles, and seven RBIs. He went to Triple-A on July 19 and reached San Francisco on July 27. Luciano went 3 for 11 in four Giants’ games and is now in Sacramento with a hamstring injury.

Outfielder Wade Meckler

Here's the surprising one of the bunch. Meckler, 23, was an eighth-round pick in 2022 out of Oregon State, where he began his career as a walk-on. Meckler was 4-10 and 75 pounds entering high school.

Meckler, now 5-10 and 178 pounds, joined the Flying Squirrels in mid-May from High-A Eugene and batted .336 in 39 Richmond games. He went up to Triple-A on Aug. 1 and after two weeks there was elevated to San Francisco. Meckler is three for 10 in three Giants’ games.

