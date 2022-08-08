5-year-old Richmond girl joins Commanders for the day at training camp

ASHBURN - The Washington Commanders had a special addition to their roster for Monday's practice.

Sophie Manning, a 5-year-old from Glen Allen, got the star treatment as the team and Make-A-Wish encouraged her in her fight against leukemia.

Manning was greeted by members of the fan group The Hogfarmers as she pulled into the Ashburn facility, and was given jerseys by Chase Roullier, Charles Leno Jr. and Chase Young, some of her favorite players.

Manning, who will turn 6 next month, is wrapping up her chemotherapy treatments.

Coach Ron Rivera made sure Manning was a part of stretching drills, and she ran around on the field with players after the workout.

Rivera said: "It was a pleasure to have the young lady out here and give her an opportunity to fulfill one of her Make-A-Wishes. It was really cool."

The Hogfarmers are a group of season ticket holders who aim to raise funds to support the fight against pediatric cancer.