The six-person panel brings together an assortment of prominent sports figures in Metro Richmond's athletic community.

Among the speakers will be University of Richmond men's basketball radio and TV analyst Greg Beckwith; former Richmond International Raceway president Dennis Bickmeier, currently the executive director of the Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority; Trinity Episcopal director of athletics Anna Prillaman, who won a state championship with Midlothian High girls basketball before going on to become a four-year starter and captain of the women's basketball team at the University of Virginia; Randolph-Macon assistant men's basketball coach Connor Roswech; Ariel Stephenson, an All-Metro girls basketball honoree at Prince George High and currently an assistant women's hoops coach at UR; and former St. Chris and Drexel University men's basketball standout Rodney Williams.

Tickets for the panel are free and can be reserved at 804coach4change.org.

"Many players focus only on being successful in sports on the court or field," 804 Coaches for Change vice president and St. Christopher's assistant director of athletics Stephen Lewis wrote in a press release from the non-profit group.

"Someday the ball will stop bouncing, and there are plenty of avenues within sports to pursue when that time comes. We are excited to give a platform for parents and students to hear about those opportunities, directly from those who work in that capacity in our community. We can't thank the panelists enough."

