A closer look at the candidates in the Cup championship race at Phoenix

Denny Hamlin
Team: Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)
Hometown: Chesterfield (born in Tampa)
Age: 39 (15th full Cup season)
2020 Cup wins/career wins: 7/44
Nonadjusted points: 1,261 (second overall, 110 behind leader Kevin Harvick)
Best finish at Phoenix: Won (spring 2012 and fall 2019)
Phoenix average finish: 11.3 (30 starts)
Seasons in title race: 3 (2014, ’19, ’20)
Best points finish: 2nd (2010)
Why he’ll win the title: The last time Hamlin faced a must-win situation at Phoenix, he delivered — leading 143 laps and punching his ticket to last November’s title race. He has the best average finish at the track among the championship four, and his growth as a driver likely means he won’t panic if something doesn’t bounce his way early. Outside of Harvick, Hamlin has been the series’ most consistent driver all season.
Why he won’t win the title: Was involved in an early accident in this year’s spring race at Phoenix with Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney, which Hamlin said negated any of the information his team could pull from that race. The other question mark: How will this team respond after last year’s fiasco at Homestead? Crew chief Chris Gabehart was hoping to add downforce to Hamlin’s car when a crew member added tape to the front grille. Instead, the car overheated, dropping the Manchester High School graduate out of contention in the championship race. Will this have the team second-guessing its decisions down the stretch?
He said it: “You know, there’s a reason why the winners and the champions of this sport are aged. ... I’ve had so many failures that it’s created a logbook of things that I need to be aware of this time around. Certainly I believe that there’s something to being older and the mental side of things and having that advantage.”
Brad Keselowski
Team: Team Penske (Ford)
Hometown: Rochester Hills, Mich.
Age: 36 (11th full Cup season)
2020 Cup wins/career wins: 4/34
Nonadjusted points: 1,212 (third overall, 159 behind Harvick)
Best finish at Phoenix: 2nd (fall 2018)
Phoenix average finish: 13.5 (22 starts)
Seasons in title race: 2 (2017, ’20)
Best points finish: Champion (2012)
Why he’ll win the title: When Keselowski dominated two months ago at Richmond Raceway, he might have been providing a preview of what we’ll see Sunday. NASCAR will use the same tire compound it did at Richmond — when Keselowski led 192 of 400 laps — and New Hampshire Motor Speedway — a flat, 1-mile track where he led 184 of 301 circuits in an August win. Further bolstering Keselowski’s case: He’ll run the same car that won both races. The 2012 champion hasn’t had the best car often this season, but Phoenix Raceway appears to be lining up in his wheelhouse.
Why he won’t win the title: Keselowski’s results in the desert have been spotty. He led 82 laps in the spring race there, but he was caught in an accident with Hamlin and finished outside the top 10 for the sixth time in his past nine trips to Arizona. Tweeted Keselowski after that race: “Fast car, caught every bad break possible. ... Sounds like another Phoenix race weekend for me. Currently checking my bus for rattlesnakes because I am snake bit here.”
He said it: “I feel like I probably had two or three opportunities to win [at Phoenix] and have been snake bit. But the reality is overall I feel like if you keep putting yourself in position that eventually it’ll happen. I’ve been in position at Phoenix a number of times. Some of them I’ve messed up, to be quite honest. I feel like we’re due. I feel we’re due to win at Phoenix. Certainly this year represents one of the best opportunities.”
Chase Elliott
Team: Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)
Hometown: Dawsonville, Ga.
Age: 24 (5th full Cup season)
2020 Cup wins/career wins: 4/10
Nonadjusted points: 1,208 (fourth overall, 163 behind Harvick)
Best finish at Phoenix: 2nd (fall 2017)
Phoenix average finish: 13.0 (9 starts)
Seasons in title race: 1 (2020)
Best points finish: 5th (2017)
Why he’ll win the title: Elliott carries the most momentum heading to Phoenix. Entering last Sunday at Martinsville Speedway, he knew his only path to qualifying for the championship race was by winning. And he did, overcoming some subpar pit stops in the race’s final stage to punch his ticket. He also won the final race in the Round of 12 — at the Charlotte Roval — so he’s comfortable dealing with playoff pressure this season, particularly in the most important moments.
Why he won’t win the title: Only once in this playoff format has a driver who won the penultimate race of the season repeated to claim the championship: Harvick in 2014. However, Martinsville and Phoenix are both relatively short, flat tracks — compared to the past six seasons, when Phoenix was the cut-off race for the progressive banking of 1½-mile Homestead-Miami Speedway — so repeating may not be as difficult as it used to be. Elliott has one top-10 finish in his past four trips to Phoenix — this spring when he led 93 laps before settling for seventh.
He said it: “For me, the big thing from talking to Dad [1988 Cup champion Bill Elliott] ... is just enjoy these moments because these aren’t things you can take for granted. You don’t know when your last race win is. You don’t know what tomorrow brings. ... I’m just trying to ... make the most of whatever Sunday brings, put all the emphasis and preparation in the things that are going to give us the best chance on Sunday.”
Joey Logano
Team: Team Penske (Ford)
Age: 30 (12th full Cup season)
Hometown: Middletown, Conn.
2020 Cup wins/career wins: 3/26
Nonadjusted points: 1,199 (fifth overall, 172 behind Harvick)
Best finish at Phoenix: Won (fall 2016 and spring 2020)
Phoenix average finish: 14.3 (23 starts)
Seasons in title race: 4 (2014, ’16, ’18, ’20)
Best points finish: Champion (2018)
Why he’ll win the title: Only Harvick has done a better job of navigating the current playoff format since its inception in 2014, and Logano won’t have to worry about where “Happy” finishes Sunday. Logano isn’t afraid of the biggest moments — he passed Martin Truex Jr. under green with 12 laps remaining in 2018, and he was on the verge of winning the 2016 title when Carl Edwards’ late block attempt handed Jimmie Johnson that championship. Logano also carries the confidence of winning at Phoenix in March, when he passed Keselowski with 23 laps remaining.
Why he won’t win the title: His Penske teammate appeared to have the better car in that spring race, but Keselowski was slowed by an early accident with Hamlin. If Keselowski’s car remains clean Sunday, Logano might not be able to catch him in the waning laps. There are also questions about how Logano and crew chief Paul Wolfe — who moved from Keselowski’s team in the offseason — will respond with a title on the line.
He said it: “This year feels a lot like 2018. It’s actually kind of funny because I think about 2018 where we had not the best summer months, then we kind of picked it up as the playoffs started. Won Martinsville, the first race of the third round, which set us up to race for a championship in Miami that year. ... Interesting how it’s kind of lining up to be the same. Hopefully it lines up to be the same all the way to the end.”