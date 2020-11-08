A closer look at the candidates in the Cup championship race at Phoenix

Why he won’t win the title: His Penske teammate appeared to have the better car in that spring race, but Keselowski was slowed by an early accident with Hamlin. If Keselowski’s car remains clean Sunday, Logano might not be able to catch him in the waning laps. There are also questions about how Logano and crew chief Paul Wolfe — who moved from Keselowski’s team in the offseason — will respond with a title on the line.

He said it: “This year feels a lot like 2018. It’s actually kind of funny because I think about 2018 where we had not the best summer months, then we kind of picked it up as the playoffs started. Won Martinsville, the first race of the third round, which set us up to race for a championship in Miami that year. ... Interesting how it’s kind of lining up to be the same. Hopefully it lines up to be the same all the way to the end.”