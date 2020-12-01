A crucial stretch for Washington will be played under unusual circumstances

Five games remain for each of the three teams atop the NFC East, and with a brutal schedule on deck for each, two wins might be enough to take the prize.
For the Washington Football Team, Sunday kicks off what coach Ron Rivera described as a “measuring stick” stretch, with games against Pittsburgh, San Francisco and Seattle.
The Steelers are undefeated but will be playing on a short week, since their game against Baltimore was moved because of a coronavirus outbreak among the Ravens.
Likewise, Washington’s game in San Francisco has been moved to a neutral site, State Farm Stadium in Arizona, because of local restrictions that prevent the 49ers from playing home games.
“I’ve told the coaches this and I’ve told the players, we can’t make a big deal if something changes,” Rivera said. “We deal with it and we move on.”
After Washington’s brutal three-game stretch, they finish with a home game against Carolina and then a trip to Philadelphia, which could be a winner-take-all showdown depending on how the next four weeks play out.
The Eagles have their own struggles. They will face the Packers, Saints and Cardinals before a trip to Dallas to face the Cowboys, and the finale against Washington.
Things aren’t much different for the Giants, who face the Seahawks, Cardinals, Browns and Ravens before a finale at home against the Cowboys.
It’s likely that the three teams will be underdogs in every game they play that doesn’t involve another NFC East team.
The two possible exceptions would be the Eagles-Saints game if Taysom Hill continues to struggle in New Orleans, or the Washington-Carolina game if the Panthers fade down the stretch.
Of course, all the speculation could be rendered moot by the coronavirus, which continues to rip through the country, and, consequently, the NFL.
Washington has had just one positive test since training camp began, and it was a player on injured reserve.
Still, Rivera took Monday’s virtual team meting to remind his players of the importance of staying vigilant during the next month.
“I do think we’re committed as a league to trying to play every game and then get into the playoffs and have a regular playoffs and then have a Super Bowl,” Rivera said. “That would be a huge victory for not just us, but for our fans and, quite honestly, for the nation.
“I think that’s part of what we’re trying to show everybody is that by following the protocols, wearing the mask as much as you can, social distancing like you’re supposed to and then personal hygiene—maybe it helps. Maybe it gets other people to say: ‘Wow, look what they did. This is a group of people that were committed to doing it.’
“Hopefully, we can accomplish that.”
