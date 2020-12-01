A crucial stretch for Washington will be played under unusual circumstances

It’s likely that the three teams will be underdogs in every game they play that doesn’t involve another NFC East team.

The two possible exceptions would be the Eagles-Saints game if Taysom Hill continues to struggle in New Orleans, or the Washington-Carolina game if the Panthers fade down the stretch.

Of course, all the speculation could be rendered moot by the coronavirus, which continues to rip through the country, and, consequently, the NFL.

Washington has had just one positive test since training camp began, and it was a player on injured reserve.

Still, Rivera took Monday’s virtual team meting to remind his players of the importance of staying vigilant during the next month.

“I do think we’re committed as a league to trying to play every game and then get into the playoffs and have a regular playoffs and then have a Super Bowl,” Rivera said. “That would be a huge victory for not just us, but for our fans and, quite honestly, for the nation.