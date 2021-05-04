'A day of renewal' starts Squirrels season at The Diamond after 610-day break

“Back in the ballpark, back with the fans, back looking at baseball being played live in front of me in a minor league ballpark,” said Lou DiBella, the Flying Squirrels president. “A little bit of rain is not going to dampen the mood a bit.”

When it was time for the tarp to be pulled off the infield, Steve Kline helped. That’s notable because he’s the Flying Squirrels’ pitching coach. Back-up players also became functional. They were bat boys for Hartford with no one allowed on the field but players, coaches, umpires and groundskeepers.

The Squirrels' bat boy was Ryan Vogelsong, who pitched 12 years in the big leagues and is now an instructor for the San Francisco Giants, Double-A Richmond's parent club.

Over the P.A. system, the franchise’s CEO, Todd Parnell, made a pregame request that fans “Respect the zip-ties.” The Diamond usually seats 9,560, but tops out at 2,943 during the first homestand because of Virginia pandemic guidelines that allow 30% of capacity, and MLB distancing policy. Black zip-ties identify seats that are to remain unoccupied.

In 2019, the Squirrels at The Diamond averaged 6,255, which led the Eastern League (now the Double-A Northeast) and ranked No. 23 among all affiliated minor league franchises. On Tuesday, Richmond sold out, at 2,943.