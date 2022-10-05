A month after being shot, Brian Robinson triumphantly returns to the football field

ASHBURN — The darkness of what Brian Robinson described as "probably the lowest point I've ever been in my life" was nowhere to be found Wednesday, as he rejoined the Washington Commanders for practice less than six weeks after being shot twice in an attempted carjacking.

"It was just a beautiful day for me," Robinson said.

Miraculously, the two bullets fired through his leg did not produce major ligament or artery damage, and he is on track to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans if he is cleared by doctors later this week.

As the team broke its huddle to open practice, Robinson was given a high five by quarterback Carson Wentz, as teammates shouted their encouragement.

"He's half-Wolverine or something," fellow running back Jonathan Williams quipped. "I don't know. I'm not a doctor, but nothing really surprises me about him."

Robinson, a rookie who was drafted this spring out of Alabama, turned heads during training camp, and appeared to be on the verge of winning the starting job at running back before the shooting.

He said the next 24 hours, in a D.C.-area hospital, were his low point, as he was forced to contemplate a future without football. But when doctors told him the good news, he was all-in.

"Once the doctors told me I would be able to play ball again, then my mind automatically clicked into what I needed to do to get myself back on the football field," he said.

Cornerback Kendall Fuller described Robinson's return as "a breath of fresh air" for a team that desperately needed one after a 1-3 start to the season.

Robinson has been participating in meetings and weightlifting sessions, but Wednesday was his first participation in an on-field practice.

The plan was to give him 8-10 reps, and coach Ron Rivera said the key would be how he recovered from them and how he was doing on Thursday.

"He did pop in and take a couple reps for the show team, which we had to tell him, ‘No, no, no.’ You've got to keep an eye on him, because he was having a lot of fun," Rivera said.

Teammates cited Robinson's love of the game and his upbeat spirit.

"He just had a different demeanor about him since the first day he got here, to go through something like he has, that was so unimaginable, and for him to come back on the other side and be stronger and never lose his spirit," receiver Terry McLaurin said. "He was in the training room getting better, but he still was encouraging me, he's encouraging his room. To be a young guy with that disposition and have that outlook on life is definitely one of a kind."

Robinson was asked by law enforcement not to speak about the carjacking attempt itself, so as not to complicate any legal proceedings that might take place. The two teenage suspects still have not been apprehended.

As he nears a potential return, and what would undoubtedly be a rousing ovation at FedEx Field on Sunday, Rivera said the team has worked to keep tabs on Robinson through the process.

"I think his mental frame of mind is really good, I do," the coach said. "One of the things we talked about is how fortunate he was, and he understands and he gets that, and I think its given him a little more insight as to, ‘You know what, every moment is precious.’

"Being back out on the field here today, you can see the joy in which he was running around."