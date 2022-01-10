A new quarterback, a new contract for Terry McLaurin top Washington's list of offseason priorities

The Washington Football Team enters the offseason with a measure of stability relative to the rest of the league. There are not expected to be any coaching changes, and almost all of the team's major players are under contract to return.
That doesn't mean it will be a quiet offseason, though. Here are the biggest decisions facing coach Ron Rivera and his crew:
Who's the quarterback? When you don't have a star quarterback, this is always the No. 1 item.
Taylor Heinicke is under contract and will return, but Rivera has also been clear that the team needs to add another face to the room.
This could go a number of directions - Washington has the No. 11 overall draft pick. They could take a quarterback, and let him sit while Heinicke starts the 2022 season.
But they could also swing for the fences and attempt to lure an established veteran, in which case Heinicke would slide to the backup's seat.
Aside from speculation over the new name, the chatter around the quarterback will be the hottest thing in Ashburn this winter.
New deal for McLaurin? Wide receiver Terry McLaurin has one year remaining on his rookie contract, and because he wasn't a first-round pick, the team does not have the option to extend it for a fifth season.
McLauin is a star who just turned back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. This is also the time to get a deal done: Washington is the only team that can negotiate, and McLaurin doesn't have the leverage of the franchise tag, which can be applied starting next year.
The best news is that Washington has the money to sign him - the team has a projected $60 million in cap space, and a McLaurin contract would be in the ballpark of $20 million annually.
Locking in McLaurin long-term would be smart business. The NFL's salary cap is expected to rise in the coming years with new TV deals about to kick in, so today's overpay is tomorrow's bargain.
A new middle linebacker: Washington drafted Jamin Davis to be its middle linebacker of the future, but it's clear that isn't going to happen, and Rivera hinted that Davis may start the season next year at outside linebacker.
That leaves a huge hole in the middle that Washington has patched up over the last two years with Jon Bostic and David Mayo.
Cole Holcomb made a passionate case that he'd like to be that guy on Monday, but the team seems intent on Holcomb manning the other outside position.
For this defense to become elite, and that's clearly the goal, Washington must find a middle linebacker who can quarterback the group.
Scherff's future: Guard Brandon Scherff is the team's only All-Pro of the Dan Snyder era, but after applying two franchise tags, Washington can't go down that road anymore.
He will likely become the highest-paid guard in football on the free agent market. Washington shouldn't attempt to match - this is likely the end of the road for one of the team's most successful players in recent memory.
"I hope I can end my career here," Scherff said Monday. "I said that the last couple times, and that's always the goal for me is to kind of finish where you started. I think we got something good building here. (The win over the Giants) was just a good stepping stone of where we can go."
Where does Chase Young go from here? After winning defensive rookie of the year, Chase Young took a step back in 2021, underperforming in the first half of the season before a torn ACL ended his season prematurely.
Young was optimistic on Monday. He said a training camp return was realistic ("but right now I'm just taking it a day at a time"), and he continues to rehab while also maintaining contact with the team and coach Ron Rivera.
"Trust me, I know that my knee can get back to 110%," he said. "As long as it can get back to 110% then that's the only thing that I care about."
Young also likely learned this season how hard it is to maintain success in the NFL, and his development next year will be key to whether the team can generate some forward momentum.
