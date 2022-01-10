A new quarterback, a new contract for Terry McLaurin top Washington's list of offseason priorities

Scherff's future: Guard Brandon Scherff is the team's only All-Pro of the Dan Snyder era, but after applying two franchise tags, Washington can't go down that road anymore.

He will likely become the highest-paid guard in football on the free agent market. Washington shouldn't attempt to match - this is likely the end of the road for one of the team's most successful players in recent memory.

"I hope I can end my career here," Scherff said Monday. "I said that the last couple times, and that's always the goal for me is to kind of finish where you started. I think we got something good building here. (The win over the Giants) was just a good stepping stone of where we can go."

Where does Chase Young go from here? After winning defensive rookie of the year, Chase Young took a step back in 2021, underperforming in the first half of the season before a torn ACL ended his season prematurely.

Young was optimistic on Monday. He said a training camp return was realistic ("but right now I'm just taking it a day at a time"), and he continues to rehab while also maintaining contact with the team and coach Ron Rivera.