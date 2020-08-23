A position-by-position projection of Washington's roster midway through camp

Bringing 11 players to camp was a statement about what is needed here - finding young talent, and lots of it. As such, it's tough to sort out the back end based on scrimmage performances - coaches will be more likely to pick practice squad players based on who is picking things up in film study, putting in extra time in the weight room, etc.

That said, this is a projection article, and I'll say Isaiah Wright, at No. 5, is the last player to get the nod for the 53-man roster, given his versatility on special teams. That would make Cam Sims my first "surprise" cut of the projection, unless Sprinkle counts. Sims feels likely to make the practice squad, while young players like Veasy, Weah and Kidsy should be able to make it with no issues if the coaches want them there.

Quinn is the classic "if he stays healthy" player, but if he can, he's somebody who can make the kinds of catches this team will need.

Offensive line (10):

Starters: Geron Christian (LT), Wes Martin (LG), Chase Roullier (C), Brandon Scherff (RG), Morgan Moses (RT)

The rest: Saahdiq Charles, Cornelius Lucas, Keith Ismael, Ross Pierschbacher, Wes Schweitzer, Timon Parris, Mike Liedtke, Paul Adams, Joshua Garnett, David Steinmetz