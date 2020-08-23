A position-by-position projection of Washington's roster midway through camp

This would normally be the point where we offer up a projection of Washington's 53-man roster for the upcoming season. However, things aren't normal at the moment.
The roster will be a fluid one all season. With a larger practice squad available, and the ever-present possibility of coronavirus forcing bulk changes, a player who ends up on the wrong side of the cut line could easily find himself back in action a few weeks later.
So I'll still pick a final 53, but instead of two groups, the ins and the outs, each player has been ranked from most likely to least likely to make the roster at his position, with an explainer on where the cut line is.
Quarterback (2):
Dwayne Haskins, Alex Smith, Kyle Allen, Steven Montez
Haskins will be the starting quarterback against the Eagles in Week 1. All that's left is the official announcement. The backup watch is far more interesting. Even with Smith's recovery, he can't be the sole backup. That could produce a three-QB roster, creating a domino effect elsewhere. My guess: Smith goes to IR, and his status gets revisited in Week 8.
Running back (4):
Adrian Peterson, Bryce Love, Antonio Gibson, Peyton Barber, J.D. McKissic
Love potentially has the most to gain at Thursday's scrimmage, if he's able to demonstrate he's regained his burst and can be a legitimate every-down option for Washington. Gibson is a versatile weapon who will find the field and represents the sort of long-term investment Rivera is comfortable making in Year 1. How deep the team goes remains to be determined. Keeping five backs feels too aggressive, especially if there are three quarterbacks. My best guess - McKissic is the one without a chair when the music stops.
Tight end (4):
Logan Thomas, Marcus Baugh, Richard Rodgers, Hale Hentges, Jeremy Sprinkle, Thaddeus Moss (IR)
The No. 1 and No. 2 slots are locked up here, but things are unsettled beyond that. Four tight ends is traditional, but that leaves Jeremy Sprinkle on the outside looking in, and new offensive coordinator Scott Turner seems to have a fondness for multiple tight end sets, not to mention he'll want a blocking tight end if the left tackle position doesn't produce as well as it needs to. Rodgers is a veteran, Hentges younger. Both have run hot and cold during camp - it'll be a tough call for the coaching staff.
Wide receiver (5):
Terry McLaurin, Steven Sims, Antonio Gandy-Golden, Trey Quinn, Isaiah Wright, Cam Sims, Dontrelle Inman, Jordan Veasy, Darvin Kidsy Jr., Jester Weah, Johnathon Johnson
Bringing 11 players to camp was a statement about what is needed here - finding young talent, and lots of it. As such, it's tough to sort out the back end based on scrimmage performances - coaches will be more likely to pick practice squad players based on who is picking things up in film study, putting in extra time in the weight room, etc.
That said, this is a projection article, and I'll say Isaiah Wright, at No. 5, is the last player to get the nod for the 53-man roster, given his versatility on special teams. That would make Cam Sims my first "surprise" cut of the projection, unless Sprinkle counts. Sims feels likely to make the practice squad, while young players like Veasy, Weah and Kidsy should be able to make it with no issues if the coaches want them there.
Quinn is the classic "if he stays healthy" player, but if he can, he's somebody who can make the kinds of catches this team will need.
Offensive line (10):
Starters: Geron Christian (LT), Wes Martin (LG), Chase Roullier (C), Brandon Scherff (RG), Morgan Moses (RT)
The rest: Saahdiq Charles, Cornelius Lucas, Keith Ismael, Ross Pierschbacher, Wes Schweitzer, Timon Parris, Mike Liedtke, Paul Adams, Joshua Garnett, David Steinmetz
The anticipated left tackle battled turned into an early runaway - this is Christian's job, and the team is excited to see what he can do with an offseason of intense conditioning under his belt. Charles, Lucas and Ismael are locks, while Pierschbacher is a near-certainty as well. My guess: Schweitzer punches the final ticket, since Parris is practice-squad eligible.
Defensive line (9):
Chase Young, Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat, Daron Payne, Ryan Kerrigan, Matt Ioannidis, Tim Settle, Ryan Anderson, James Smith-Williams, Nate Orchard, Jordan Brailford, Ryan Bee
The first seven (to Settle) are in. Anderson and Smith-Williams seem to be on the right side of the fence. This is the position where cuts might have to be strategic to avoid a player landing elsewhere - Orchard and Brailford are both talented enough to play on Sundays this year. These are good problems for coaches to have.
Linebacker (7):
Thomas Davis, Reuben Foster, Cole Holcomb, Jon Bostic, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Kevin Pierre-Louis, Khaleke Hudson, Jared Norris, Donald Payne
Linebacker feels like the position most up in the air at the moment. Foster is still on a snap count, and doesn't look to be on a trajectory to be a regular player in Week 1. Pierre-Louis, sixth on my chart, could absolutely still be a starter. And Khaleke Hudson is my Training Camp Guy this year - not sure there's a lot there for him in 2020, but he's going to be a disruptive force when he takes the field. Hudson is the last guy in on this projection.
Cornerback (5):
Kendall Fuller, Ronald Darby, Jimmy Moreland, Fabian Moreau, Aaron Colvin, Greg Stroman, Ryan Lewis, Danny Johnson, Simeon Thomas
Might as well throw darts to figure out where the cut line is here. Going strictly by skill and upside, I think Stroman is better than Colvin. But practice squad eligibility matters too, and that lands Stroman on the wrong side of the line. Moreau is a real wild card - this will be a crucial week for him to make some noise.
Safety (4):
Landon Collins, Troy Apke, Deshazor Everett, Sean Davis, Jeremy Reaves, Sean Davis
The top four are in here. My thoughts about Troy Apke have been well documented (has the tools but has looked lost every time he's on the field). He seems to be the latest case of competent coaching helping a player reach his potential.
Special teams (3):
Dustin Hopkins (K), Tress Way (P) and Nick Sundberg (LS)
In these times of change, it's good to know some things are as reliable as ever.
(804) 649-6546
@michaelpRTD