A standout camp leaves a good problem - will Washington have five running backs this year?

ASHBURN - It is not a problem that has been faced much recently in Washington.
It is possible, and this is said with no sarcasm or intent to mislead, that there are too many quality running backs on the Washington Football Team.
This marks a dramatic turnaround for a unit that has entrusted Matt Jones and Samaje Perine in recent seasons, with predictable results.
Yet a pair of savvy veteran pickups from new coach Ron Rivera, combined with the ahead-of-schedule emergence of two young options, has Washington in an enviable spot as cut day approaches: Traditionally, three or four running backs is the correct number to have on a roster, but it's very possible Rivera's squad has five.
"I think the whole group can contribute, I really do," Rivera said Friday. "I’m really pleased with these five guys. We’ll see how it unfolds, though.”
Part of the struggle in creating roster separation is that each has a specific role, slightly different than the others. Here are the five who are in the mix:
Adrian Peterson: Peterson, a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, can be relied on to gain four yards, no matter the situation.
On an offense that likes to send running backs in motion and have them catch passes, that won't be Peterson's bread and butter - he'll move the chains, or create second-and-manageable situations.
"He’s showing exactly what I hoped for, and that’s setting the tone," Rivera said.
Part of setting that tone has been showing the young players his practice habits. On an intense day of practice recently, Peterson took carries with both the first-team and third-team offenses, getting twice as many reps as normal - and given his status, he's qualified to sit out those drills entirely.
"I’m always going to compete," he said. "I’m always having to prove myself. I'm just competitive. I just have that competitive nature, so it’s never a sense of ‘Oh, I have to prove myself to these guys.’ I’m always going to go out there and thrive off of having competition and working to be the best I can be."
Antonio Gibson: The player who has to worry the least on cut day might be the player who sees the least amount of time early in the season.
Gibson was a wide receiver as Memphis but was drafted by Washington this year to become their version of Christian McCaffrey, a multi-faceted weapon in Carolina. That's a big workload to put on a rookie, and Rivera was asked how it's going for Gibson mentally.
"He's confused," Rivera said with a laugh. "He’s an exciting young, dynamic player. The thing is that we’ve tried to back off on him at times, and when we’ve done that, you really do see him making things happen. But when you do that, he only has a limited amount of plays, so we’ve got to throw it all back on him again, because having him on the field helps us be a better football team."
J.D. McKissic: This year's version of Chris Thompson, McKissic will be Washington's third-down and situational back.
Rivera clearly has a fondness for the journeyman, who has played for Atlanta, Detroit and Seattle in his NFL career.
"He’s a guy that really fits some of the things that (offensive coordinator Scott Turner) wants to do on the offensive side," Rivera said.
Peyton Barber: Another veteran offseason acquisition, Barber doesn't have a defined skillset, but is an all-purpose backup in a league where teams can never seem to stock enough running backs.
Because of that, Barber might be the odd man out if the team decides to cut to four running backs, given that he likely would remain available as a free agent pickup throughout the season.
Rivera knows Barber's game well, having faced him twice a year with his previous team, the Buccaneers. Like Rivera's other signings, picking up Barber was as much about attitude as performance.
"All of the guys fit into what Ron wants to do, what the Washington Football Team wants to do in terms of bringing in guys that aren't 'me guys,' that are 'team guys' who want to help us get to being a winning team," said running backs coach Randy Jordan.
Bryce Love: He's clearly still recovering from the knee injury that prematurely ended his Stanford career, but Love has had a camp to remember, improving daily and regaining the burst that made him a Heisman runner-up.
"Don't fall asleep on Bryce," Rivera cautioned Friday.
With all the talk of finding the next McCaffrey, Love is the player on the roster who actually worked alongside him, at Stanford. Love has the tools to be a receiver in space but also a traditional running back when it's needed.
His health remains a question mark, though, and it's possible he makes the final 53-man roster, only to end up on injured reserve a few days later.
