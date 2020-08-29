A standout camp leaves a good problem - will Washington have five running backs this year?

"He’s showing exactly what I hoped for, and that’s setting the tone," Rivera said.

Part of setting that tone has been showing the young players his practice habits. On an intense day of practice recently, Peterson took carries with both the first-team and third-team offenses, getting twice as many reps as normal - and given his status, he's qualified to sit out those drills entirely.

"I’m always going to compete," he said. "I’m always having to prove myself. I'm just competitive. I just have that competitive nature, so it’s never a sense of ‘Oh, I have to prove myself to these guys.’ I’m always going to go out there and thrive off of having competition and working to be the best I can be."

Antonio Gibson: The player who has to worry the least on cut day might be the player who sees the least amount of time early in the season.

Gibson was a wide receiver as Memphis but was drafted by Washington this year to become their version of Christian McCaffrey, a multi-faceted weapon in Carolina. That's a big workload to put on a rookie, and Rivera was asked how it's going for Gibson mentally.