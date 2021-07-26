Aaron Rodgers to Washington in 2022? It's not as crazy as it might seem.

Washington enters the 2021 season with a solid plan at the quarterback position, led by veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Of course, that's not going to stop anybody from very premature speculation on what 2022 might look like.

The biggest news in the NFL on Monday came from ESPN's Adam Schefter, who reported that Aaron Rodgers will agree to play for the Green Bay Packers this year in exchange for a number of concessions, including his release from Green Bay after the season to play for another team.

Rodgers will be 38 when the season ends, and like Tom Brady a year ago, will looking to take one more shot at a Super Bowl ring. His services will be coveted by almost every team in football.

Like Brady, Rodgers will probably want to go to a team with a strong defense, some weapons on offense, and enough salary cap space to bring on other veteran players to push towards a title.

Rumors this offseason connected Rodgers with Denver, which fits that criteria, and there are plenty of other teams ready to do whatever it takes to land Rodgers.

But one team that checks all the boxes is the Washington Football Team.