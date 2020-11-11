Adrian Peterson aims for revenge Sunday, though Washington seems to be doing fine without him

"You see the quickness is still there," the coach said. "It was good to see him out on the practice field running around. You saw his quickness; you saw his burst. He showed some good hands out of the backfield as well."

Still, there's no debating Peterson's achievements. The future Hall of Famer said in a TV interview with WUSA in Washington earlier this week he's had this game circled since his release.

"I would be lying to you if I told you that chip on my shoulder wasn't there," he said. "They will get to realize what they let go."

Peterson was complimentary of his time in Washington, which he said allowed him to prove he was still an elite back.

Rivera chucked when asked about facing the player he released just two months ago.

"I’m never excited about playing against a future Hall of Famer," he said. "That’s for doggone sure."

Rivera remains at peace with the decision, though, and has been validated by Gibson's development, which has allowed offensive coordinator Scott Turner to gradually dial up his workload.

"Physically, he can do everything. We know that," Turner said. "Then, it’s just mentally. How much do we give him before it just overloads?