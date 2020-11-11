Adrian Peterson aims for revenge Sunday, though Washington seems to be doing fine without him

This Sunday, Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson will get his first crack at Washington since being released by the Football Team. Eight games into the season, though, there doesn't seem to be any regret on the other sideline.
Rookie Antonio Gibson has shown flashes of his potential, and third-down back J.D. McKissic has also been a pleasant surprise.
Both have also been major contributors to the passing game - McKissic is second on the team with 34 receptions, while McGibson is fourth with 22.
"I know this, after (games), when I’ve talked to a couple coaches that we’ve played, one thing they’ve talked about is the multi-dimension aspect that we have with our backs," coach Ron Rivera said. "They really talked about AG and J.D. in terms of their abilities and their ability to run inside, run outside, and their ability to catch the football."
There hasn't been as much of a role for third-string back Peyton Barber, though Rivera chalked that up to McKissic's emergence as a reliable contributor.
Washington also has another potential weapon still under wraps. Bryce Love practiced with the team Wednesday for the first time since going on injured reserve - he's still dealing with the lingering effects of knee surgery that kept him out of the 2019 season.
Practice was closed to reporters because it was moved indoors, but Rivera gave a positive report.
"You see the quickness is still there," the coach said. "It was good to see him out on the practice field running around. You saw his quickness; you saw his burst. He showed some good hands out of the backfield as well."
Still, there's no debating Peterson's achievements. The future Hall of Famer said in a TV interview with WUSA in Washington earlier this week he's had this game circled since his release.
"I would be lying to you if I told you that chip on my shoulder wasn't there," he said. "They will get to realize what they let go."
Peterson was complimentary of his time in Washington, which he said allowed him to prove he was still an elite back.
Rivera chucked when asked about facing the player he released just two months ago.
"I’m never excited about playing against a future Hall of Famer," he said. "That’s for doggone sure."
Rivera remains at peace with the decision, though, and has been validated by Gibson's development, which has allowed offensive coordinator Scott Turner to gradually dial up his workload.
"Physically, he can do everything. We know that," Turner said. "Then, it’s just mentally. How much do we give him before it just overloads?
"Antonio is our guy. We’re going to continue to give him the ball. We believe in him."
Gibson sat out Wednesday's practice with what was listed as a shoulder injury, though other players were also given the day off, and practice is often less intense when it moves indoors.
Assuming he's able to play Sunday, he and McKissic will aim to show Peterson that from a performance standpoint, he hasn't been missed in Washington.
