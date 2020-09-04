Adrian Peterson's stunning release means Antonio Gibson is about to be the man in Washington

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ASHBURN - After an offseason of hype surrounding Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice, neither will be the starting running back in Washington.

Instead, it will likely be a rookie with a "secret" plan for his use.

Antonio Gibson was a wide receiver at Memphis, but was drafted by Washington coach Ron Rivera with an eye towards turning him into the next Christian McCaffrey, a star for Rivera in Carolina who could both run and catch passes.

Still, Friday's decision to release Adrian Peterson was shocking - the future Hall of Famer had been the team's No. 1 back through the entire training camp, and appears to still be running full speed even late in his career.

Peterson was released a day before the official cut day, a courtesy often given to veteran players to help them land on another team. It's unclear if this marks the end of Peterson's storied career, or if he'll be able to catch on elsewhere.

Guice was released this offseason following charges of domestic abuse.