Adrian Peterson's stunning release means Antonio Gibson is about to be the man in Washington

ASHBURN - After an offseason of hype surrounding Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice, neither will be the starting running back in Washington.
Instead, it will likely be a rookie with a "secret" plan for his use.
Antonio Gibson was a wide receiver at Memphis, but was drafted by Washington coach Ron Rivera with an eye towards turning him into the next Christian McCaffrey, a star for Rivera in Carolina who could both run and catch passes.
Still, Friday's decision to release Adrian Peterson was shocking - the future Hall of Famer had been the team's No. 1 back through the entire training camp, and appears to still be running full speed even late in his career.
Peterson was released a day before the official cut day, a courtesy often given to veteran players to help them land on another team. It's unclear if this marks the end of Peterson's storied career, or if he'll be able to catch on elsewhere.
Guice was released this offseason following charges of domestic abuse.
Gibson will work alongside Bryce Love, the former Heisman runner-up from Stanford who is recovering from a knee injury, and may not be ready to go in Week 1 against Philadelphia. Coaches think he'll be able to ultimately make a full recovery and contribute in the same ways Gibson can - a versatile back who can also catch passes.
Washington also has veterans Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic, who were picked up by Rivera this offseason.
Gibson is the most intriguing of the bunch, given the variety of ways they can use him.
“We have a plan for him," Rivera said last week. "I know we haven’t showed you guys the whole plan, and that’s a part of the secret we’re trying to keep going into the regular season. But, Antonio’s a very versatile young man, a solid football player.
"We’ve put a lot on his plate, we really have, and he’s handled it very well. We’ll continue to do that. We’ll continue to do things that we’re going to try to put him in the best position to help us, try to put him in a position to have success as a football player. There’s a lot that we can do with a young man like him.”
Peterson wasn't credible as a receiving threat, and it appears the team made the decision to move forward with its new offense, even if it means leaving behind one of the most talented rushers in league history.
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD