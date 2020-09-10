After 15 years, truck series makes up for lost time in return to Richmond

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A number of TV shows have filmed at Richmond Raceway over the past few years. In a way, Thursday night was no different.

Unlike "Homeland," there was no script as NASCAR's truck series finished its regular season by putting on a show for home viewers, offering a barrage of thrills and spills as Grant Enfinger claimed the checkered flag.

It was the first time the truck series raced at Richmond since 2005.

Enfinger's crew chief, Jeff Hensley, was part of the winning team in that race, working with Mike Skinner.

"Fifteen years apart, but at this point in my career I'll take a streak any way and any how I can get one," Hensley said with a laugh. "The principles are still the same, but the players are different."

Enfinger's team celebrated the ToyotaCare 250 title in victory lane, but there was also celebration around Austin Hill's truck, as he claimed a regular-season championship.

The mood was positive overall among many of the drivers, as the ThorSport Racing team claimed first, second and third, the first time that has happened in truck series history.