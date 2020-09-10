After 15 years, truck series makes up for lost time in return to Richmond

A number of TV shows have filmed at Richmond Raceway over the past few years. In a way, Thursday night was no different.
Unlike "Homeland," there was no script as NASCAR's truck series finished its regular season by putting on a show for home viewers, offering a barrage of thrills and spills as Grant Enfinger claimed the checkered flag.
It was the first time the truck series raced at Richmond since 2005.
Enfinger's crew chief, Jeff Hensley, was part of the winning team in that race, working with Mike Skinner.
"Fifteen years apart, but at this point in my career I'll take a streak any way and any how I can get one," Hensley said with a laugh. "The principles are still the same, but the players are different."
Enfinger's team celebrated the ToyotaCare 250 title in victory lane, but there was also celebration around Austin Hill's truck, as he claimed a regular-season championship.
The mood was positive overall among many of the drivers, as the ThorSport Racing team claimed first, second and third, the first time that has happened in truck series history.
That didn't mean a cooperative effort, though. Enfinger bumped teammate Ben Rhodes, who finished third, en route to the victory. Matt Crafton was second.
"They let us race, man," Enfinger said. "They're incredible owners. They wanted a ThorSports F150 in victory lane. That's really the only drivers' orders we had."
The good night did not extend to a fourth ThorSport driver, Johnny Sauter. Needing a win to make the playoffs, Sauter never got rolling, and was six laps down after the first stage.
That prompted a barrage of cursing on his team radio that lasted for the better part of the race - this after promising to "drive like a mother------" in an attempt to claim a playoff spot.
That final spot went to Tyler Ankrum, who edged out Derek Kraus for 10th place in the regular-season standings.
On the whole, the vibes were positive. Rhodes thought it was a race that brought out the best in the drivers.
"I don't think I've ever been so angry to finish third," he said. "We did everything perfect."
Rhodes said he enjoyed the track, and the challenge, and hopes the series returns to Richmond in future years.
Ultimately, Haskins won't be judged on wins and losses this year. But in a season where Washington will be among the league's worst teams, he must win enough games that the team doesn't pick No. 1 overall.