After 2020 release, Kyle Mottice taking advantage of opportunity with Flying Squirrels

Undrafted out of the University of Cincinnati three years ago, Kyle Mottice took an opportunity with the Pirates organization and began to make an impression.
A solid season of rookie ball progressed to a productive first full year at the pro level, primarily with the Pirates’ High-A affiliate, the Greensboro Grasshoppers.
Coming off that 2019 season, the 25 year old from Canal Fulton, Ohio, was then feeling really good heading into 2020.
But then, a couple of weeks into spring training, players were sent home due to COVID-19. And, in June, Mottice was released from the Pirates. He was one of 39 players in the organization let go amid a rash of releases around the sport around that time with no minor league season last year.
“The day before the draft, actually, was when I got released,” Mottice said. “So that was definitely something I struggled with. It was tough to hear. But, I mean, at the same time, just got to keep working hard.”
Finally, this past January, a new opportunity presented itself. Mottice received an email from the Giants one night, around midnight.
“I was like, 'This can't be real,’” he said.
But it was, and he was signed shortly thereafter. And after last season was taken away, the second baseman is picking up where he left off in 2019, with a new organization.
The Giants assigned him to the Flying Squirrels, and in Mottice’s first taste of the Double-A level, he had an early seven-game hit streak and has batted .292 overall, the team’s third-best mark so far.
“Once I got here, kind of just tried to relax and let the game take care of itself,” Mottice said.
When Mottice was in college at Cincinnati, he hoped to get drafted after his junior season. Instead he struggled, his worst year at the plate with the Bearcats, batting .191 in 44 games.
But the struggle, Mottice, feels made him a better player.
“And then it kind of would set me off for my senior year,” Mottice said.
As a senior, Mottice exploded, leading Cincinnati with a .335 batting average in 56 games, with a team-high 45 runs scored.
Still, the call Mottice was waiting for didn’t come on draft day 2018. But, two weeks later, the Pirates inked him.
He batted .283 in 35 rookie-league games that year. In 2019, Mottice tinkered with his swing, working to drive the ball to all fields.
The adjustments worked: Mottice hit .325 in 58 games that year, all but five of which were with Greensboro.
“I just really trusted my swing and tried to make adjustments daily to keep getting better,” Mottice said. “And it ended up translating to success.”
Last year, after being sent home from spring training, Mottice began working out with his four younger brothers, three of whom played at nearby Malone University, a Division II program in Canton, Ohio.
That continued after he was released, workouts scheduled after shifts delivering groceries with Shipt and Instacart to start the day. He also gave baseball lessons at Jackson High School, his alma mater.
He heard from some independent league teams, but wasn’t sure if he wanted to go that route. Eventually, in January, a late-night email from Giants vice president and assistant general manager Jeremy Shelley set Mottice on his new path, one that’s been productive overall so far in Richmond.
“Kyle is endless when it comes to his work ethic and just what he wants to try to accomplish at the plate,” Squirrels hitting coach Doug Clark said. “He’s really a pleasure to watch play.”
For Mottice, it’s been nice to see success. But the work, he said, never stops.
And, after last year’s speed bump, Mottice will try to keep speeding along with the Squirrels.
“Just keep working hard and good things will happen,” he said.
(804) 649-6442
Twitter: @wayneeppsjr