After 50-year baseball run, Charlottesville's Mike Cubbage says 'I'm done'

Cubbage said he is currently shopping for a golf cart, a strong clue about the direction his retirement may be headed.

There will be no more early-morning flights, rental cars and hotels. He won’t spend days producing reports on minor-league and big-league players he studied the nights before.

This year was supposed to be like most of the previous six Cubbage spent with Washington. He was assigned to evaluate three organizations top to bottom, from the big-league clubs through their low minor-league affiliates. The pandemic dissolved that plan. There was no minor-league competition. Cubbage scouted three MLB teams off TV during an abbreviated season.

It wasn’t as much fun for him. Cubbage enjoyed meeting people, and reconnecting with them, at ballparks in big-league cities and minor-league towns across the country.

“You make friends everywhere you go,” said Cubbage.

He’s not a big fan of financially driven reductions taking place throughout baseball. Lower-level minor-league franchises are being eliminated and scouting departments streamlined. Organizations increasingly rely on data, such as spin rate of breaking balls and exit velocity of batted balls, more than eyewitness research and accounts.