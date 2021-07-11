After a breakout season last year, can former Tech QB Logan Thomas take another leap as an NFL tight end?

Position coach Pete Hoener said it wasn't a difficult call to make, that when he first looked at Thomas, he saw an NFL tight end.

"I think right now, when I talk about a complete tight end (referring to passing and blocking), he has to be in the top 5, 6 or 7 in the league, the way he blocks, his total attitude as a real pro, his leadership qualities, and then his production as a receiver," Hoener said.

"If you look at his season last year, he played over 1,000 plays, and he was out there every game, probably the most reliable offensive player and most dependable player we had on the team last year."

Hoener said this offseason Thomas has worked on tweaking his route running to better get open, and building out his knowledge of the finer points of the position.

The coach thinks that Thomas getting better throughout the 2020 season was in part due to his hard work, but also the confidence that came from making plays.

"Confidence is a crazy thing, it can really bring out the best in people," he said. "You saw that up close and personal last year - all of a sudden he made a few plays, and made some great blocks ... and his whole persona changed."