After a breakout season last year, can former Tech QB Logan Thomas take another leap as an NFL tight end?

Logan Thomas turned 30 at the start of this month, but at an age where many NFL players are planning their next career, Thomas is just getting started.
After making the switch from quarterback, which he played at Virginia Tech, to NFL tight end, Thomas spent a few seasons in the league, but mostly on the sidelines.
Finally last year, he made the leap to starter, compiling 72 catches for 670 yards for the Washington Football Team.
If he could duplicate that performance in 2021, the Washington staff would undoubtedly be thrilled, but he's eyeing bigger and better in a system that seems to be catered to him - offensive coordinator Scott Turner loves a reliable tight end, and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't afraid to let it fly.
"They said he's just one of the best guys you'll ever be around," Thomas said of his new quarterback. "And that's 100% true. What he brings to the game is a guy who's going to flick the ball out there, let his guys go make some plays, and let us go do what we've got to do in the pass game.
"I think it's going to be fun."
Thomas's skill wasn't exactly a secret - once he converted to tight end, he had a number of teams clamoring for his services.
But Washington was willing to make the leap and put him in the lineup, a move that was rewarded.
Position coach Pete Hoener said it wasn't a difficult call to make, that when he first looked at Thomas, he saw an NFL tight end.
"I think right now, when I talk about a complete tight end (referring to passing and blocking), he has to be in the top 5, 6 or 7 in the league, the way he blocks, his total attitude as a real pro, his leadership qualities, and then his production as a receiver," Hoener said.
"If you look at his season last year, he played over 1,000 plays, and he was out there every game, probably the most reliable offensive player and most dependable player we had on the team last year."
Hoener said this offseason Thomas has worked on tweaking his route running to better get open, and building out his knowledge of the finer points of the position.
The coach thinks that Thomas getting better throughout the 2020 season was in part due to his hard work, but also the confidence that came from making plays.
"Confidence is a crazy thing, it can really bring out the best in people," he said. "You saw that up close and personal last year - all of a sudden he made a few plays, and made some great blocks ... and his whole persona changed."
That culminated with a dramatic touchdown grab against the Philadelphia Eagles in a game to determine the division champion.
Washington enters this season hoping that a sophomore leap isn't just for players who still get carded when they go out - that Thomas's best football is still yet to come.
