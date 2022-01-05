After a disappointing rookie season in Washington, where does Jamin Davis go from here?

Rivera noted the responsibilities that are on the middle linebacker, including calling plays, which make the position more difficult.

“I think that’s something we’ve got to really look at and see, if it is better for him not to have the kind of pressure that the middle linebacker has on them,” Rivera said. “When we brought Jamin in the game and we used him more in what we call a dime position or Will [weak-side] linebacker position, you got a chance to see him run around and play fast.”

Washington went into the season expecting Jon Bostic to be the middle linebacker while Davis learned and grew through his rookie year.

When Bostic was injured early in the season, the team shifted Cole Holcomb into the role. Holcomb admits he’s not a natural, and he remains an outside linebacker long term, but he was able to keep things rolling given his knowledge of the defense.

But with Holcomb out two weeks ago, the team gave the nod not to Davis but to journeyman David Mayo.

“I know Jamin is coming along, and he’s learning how to communicate,” Holcomb said. “I remember my rookie year, I wasn’t a very vocal person.