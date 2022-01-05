After a disappointing rookie season in Washington, where does Jamin Davis go from here?

When the Washington Football Team took Kentucky’s Jamin Davis with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2021 draft, it was with the expectation that Davis was not a finished product.
The linebacker started 11 college games, but during that time flashed an explosive, physical style that led scouts to believe he would be a perfect NFL fit.
But even with reduced expectations, Davis’s first year in the NFL has had more downs than ups.
With many of his teammates injured or on the COVID-19 list Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, Davis played a season-low 13 snaps, and was not trusted to be on the field in key situations.
On Monday, Rivera defended Davis’ progress, but also dropped another revelation, that the team is considering moving him from middle linebacker to outside linebacker.
Middle linebackers are among the most important players in football. Rivera has had a legacy of great players at the position, including Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly.
But outside linebackers, particularly in Washington’s 4-3 scheme, are far less impactful, raising the possibility that even if Jamin Davis develops, he won’t be able to justify his lofty draft position — an argument that was also made when first-round pick Brandon Scherff was moved from tackle to guard on the offensive line.
Rivera noted the responsibilities that are on the middle linebacker, including calling plays, which make the position more difficult.
“I think that’s something we’ve got to really look at and see, if it is better for him not to have the kind of pressure that the middle linebacker has on them,” Rivera said. “When we brought Jamin in the game and we used him more in what we call a dime position or Will [weak-side] linebacker position, you got a chance to see him run around and play fast.”
Washington went into the season expecting Jon Bostic to be the middle linebacker while Davis learned and grew through his rookie year.
When Bostic was injured early in the season, the team shifted Cole Holcomb into the role. Holcomb admits he’s not a natural, and he remains an outside linebacker long term, but he was able to keep things rolling given his knowledge of the defense.
But with Holcomb out two weeks ago, the team gave the nod not to Davis but to journeyman David Mayo.
“I know Jamin is coming along, and he’s learning how to communicate,” Holcomb said. “I remember my rookie year, I wasn’t a very vocal person.
“Sometimes it’s like, OK, I see this. I have an idea of it, but I don’t want to tell everybody because if I’m wrong, you’ve got everybody playing for a certain play and it’s wrong. It takes a lot to be able to be confident and be like, hey, this is coming.”
Rivera added that not having Bostic on the field to assist Davis probably hindered the rookie’s development somewhat.
“I think he’s a young guy that’s got a lot to learn. I really do,” Rivera said. “I know the style of defense they played in college is different from the things that we ask him to do, so there’s a lot of learning that was involved in that.
“I think not having the consistency of a singular guy like a Jon Bostic out there all the time, a guy that communicates very well, that’s something that I don’t think necessarily was one of Cole’s strengths coming into this. But I think Cole has developed an awful lot and has done some really good things.”
Criticism is nothing new for a first-round draft pick. Washington’s top pick last year, linebacker Chase Young, has also been panned for not living up to lofty expectations.
Rivera said both players still have the physical tools to succeed, and he believes they’ll grow and develop in the years to come.
Note: Washington brought running back Antonio Gibson and offensive lineman Ereck Flowers off the COVID list Wednesday, making them eligible to play this week. Cornerback William Jackson III was placed on the COVID list, which means he will not play Sunday.
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD