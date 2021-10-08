After a wild week, a big opportunity for Washington against the New Orleans Saints

"Injuries — do you allow those to take over the game plan and hold you back from what this offense has shown that it's capable of? We don't really know the answer to that right now. I think it'll show its head on the football field. But what I do know is Coach Rivera does a really good job of keeping the main thing, the main thing. He keeps us focused on what the task is at hand.

"All the other things are things that are obviously in the forefront, but you can't let them overtake was the main thing this week, which is trying to win this football game."

McLaurin's maturity paired with confidence coming from the defense, a group that has underperformed so far this season but expressed little worry that things would be put together.

Sunday is an ideal time - New Orleans has one of the league's worst passing offenses, and it's a golden opportunity for Chase Young to log his first sack of the season.

"I'm glad right now that we're staying together," Young said of the unit. "Everybody has their confidence.

"These guys went to big D-I programs, they know what it looks like and they know how to carry themselves at this time."

Young noted that sacks are no easy task against Jameis Winston, though.