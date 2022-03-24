After agreeing to play in Buffalo, J.D. McKissic said 'unfinished business' brought him back to Washington

Hopefully J.D. McKissic doesn't like Buffalo wings, because he's unlikely to be welcomed in the city anytime soon.
McKissic spoke on Thursday after re-signing with the Washington Commanders, a normally routine event that got complicated when the running back initially verbally agreed to a contract with the Bills during the "legal tampering" period of free agency.
Contracts can't be signed during that time, and after finding out about the deal, Washington called to offer him the same terms to stay in D.C., his preference all along.
"Much respect to them," McKissic said of the Bills. "You can't ask for a better organization to be chosen by. But I had unfinished business in Washington. The way we left off, I felt like we were inclining. With my injury, I had things I wanted to prove in Washington. Washington is home."
McKissic injured his neck last late season against Seattle, but said he'll be ready to go when offseason work begins.
According to people with knowledge of the situation, Washington believed McKissic would bring any offer he received to the team to potentially match. But the Commanders did not make an offer of their own.
After McKissic took Buffalo's offer - 2 years, up to $7 million - Washington called to let him know they would match, which left Bills general manager Brandon Beane steaming.
"That was tough. Obviously, he was a guy we targeted and, in this business, in general, when you have an agreement, it's good," Beane told reporters in Buffalo. "There were some things that went down with the other organization, which is painful, but they chose to do what they did, and I couldn't stop it.
"I've had it before where the agent has agreed with you on something and then someone else calls and says, 'Hey, what if I add a million dollars? Or what if I do this? What if I guarantee this?'
"Once you have an agreement the agent's supposed to say it's over. And this agent did that. And this agent told the other club it's over. But the other club didn't back off."
McKissic was asked if he was surprised Washington didn't just make him an offer up front.
"A bit," he said. "But it is what it is. It's a business."
Note: Offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas re-signed with the Commanders on Thursday. His new contract is worth as much as $8.2 million over the next two years.
Lucas said this offseason he wanted to return to Washington, and said they were the only team to show him the money at the end of the day.
"I picked up a good amount of traction," he said of free agency. "More than I had expected. But everybody was faking and booty shaking. Washington was the only one that came through."
Lucas, who always has a good line ready, added that the team showing him loyalty was appreciated, and how they did it was even more appreciated.
"We all want to retire and live on a beach and drive fast cars," Lucas said. "Today I feel like Washington put me on a trajectory of having all that stuff. I don't have it all as of right now, but I will at some point."
Photos from the 2021 Washington Football Team season
Washington Football Team running back Jonathan Williams (35) gets stopped during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team tight end John Bates (87) trips as Philadelphia Eagles free safety Anthony Harris (28) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team wide receiver Adam Humphries (13) reacts after his pass is broken up by Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans fall on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after beating the Washington Football Team 20-16 on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod (23) reacts after making a game winning interception in the end zone in the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) embraces Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) their game on on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. Washington lost 20-16.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) defends a pass intended for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team tight end John Bates (87) gets stopped by Eagles defenders during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team wide receiver Adam Humphries (13) gets his pass broken up by Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) reacts after getting intercepted on the last play of the game against Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) talks to his teammate tight end John Bates (87) after their last pass was intercepted in the second half of NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team running back Jaret Patterson (32) scores a touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans watch the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Genard Avery (58) sacks Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin gets stopped by Philadelphia Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) collides into Philadelphia Eagles linebacker JaCoby Stevens (30) and corner back Josiah Scott (33) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) gets stopped by Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Genard Avery (58) sacks Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jalen Reagor (18) carries the ball as Washington Football Team defensive back Troy Apke (30) and tight end Sammis Reyes (80) defend during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) walks to his bench after failing to convert on third down during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team wide receiver Adam Humphries (13) gets stopped by Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Genard Avery (58) celebrates with his teammate after sacking Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles running back Jordan Howard (24) carries the ball as Washington Football Team defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) defends during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) nearly sacks Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) reacts after his team failed to stop a third down conversion during the second half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team running back Jonathan Williams (35) carries the ball as Philadelphia Eagles middle linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) and outside linebacker Alex Singleton (49) defend during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Fans watch the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) looks to make a pass as guard Brandon Scherff (75) protects during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Genard Avery (58) carries the ball after intercepting a pass intended for Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (83) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. The interception was overturned for a false start.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Genard Avery (58) reacts after intercepting a pass intended for Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (83) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team celebrates after a Joey Slye (3) field goal during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) avoids a Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat (94) sack during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team wide receiver Cam Sims (11) makes a catch as Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod (23) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (83) collides into a camera operator after failing to secure a catch during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. Seals-Jones was carted off the field following this play, he did not return for the remainder of the game.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) makes a catch as Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) defends during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) is stopped by Washington Football Team defensive back Jeremy Reaves (39) during the first half of a NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Dallas Cowboys fans watch as their team takes on Washington Football Team on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FedExFeild in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) recovers a Kyle Allen fumble during the second half of a NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FedExFeild in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) celebrates after stopping Dallas Cowboys on third down during the second half of a NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FedExFeild in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) celebrates his fumble recovery as Washington Football Team guard Brandon Scherff (75) and wide receiver Adam Humphries (13) look on during the second half of a NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FedExFeild in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Kyle Allen played portions of both games against the Cowboys this season.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team wide receiver Cam Sims (11) hauls in a pass as Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) defends during the second half of a NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FedExFeild in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team outside linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) returns an interception for a touchdown during the second half of a NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FedExFeild in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team wide receiver Cam Sims (11) carries the ball as Dallas Cowboys corner back Trevon Diggs (7) and cornerback Jourdan Lewis (26) try to stop him during the second half of a NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FedExFeild in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team running back Jonathan Williams (35) during the second half of a NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FedExFeild in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team outside linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FedExFeild in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team wide receiver Cam Sims (11) hauls in a touchdown pass as Dallas Cowboys corner back Trevon Diggs (7) defends during the second half of a NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FedExFeild in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) dives for a two point conversion as Dallas Cowboys defensive back Darian Thompson (23) defends during the second half of a NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FedExFeild in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team cornerback William Jackson (23) brings down Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) during the first half of a NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FedExFeild in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team wide receiver Cam Sims (11) hauls in a touchdown pass as Dallas Cowboys corner back Trevon Diggs (7) defends during the second half of a NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FedExFeild in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) dives for a two point conversion as Dallas Cowboys defensive back Darian Thompson (23) defends during the second half of a NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FedExFeild in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team wide receiver Cam Sims (11) warms up before a NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FedExFeild in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) warms up before a NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FedExFeild in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera inspects his team before a NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FedExFeild in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) signs memorabilia for fans before a NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FedExFeild in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team punter Tress Way (5) warms up before a NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FedExFeild in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
A Dallas Cowboys staff sits on the sideline before a NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FedExFeild in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) signs memorabilia for fans a NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FedExFeild in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team players warm up before a NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at FedExFeild in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team players take the field against Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) comes back to the field on crutches in the second half of a NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates after Antonio Gibson scored the game winning touchdown during the second half of a NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) takes the field before the first half of a NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) makes a pass under pressure during the second half of a NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young (99) takes the field before a NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Washington Football Team on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) celebrates after a Antonio Gibson touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland.
SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH
mphillips@timesdispatch.com
(804) 649-6546
Twitter: @michaelpRTD