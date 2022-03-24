After agreeing to play in Buffalo, J.D. McKissic said 'unfinished business' brought him back to Washington

Hopefully J.D. McKissic doesn't like Buffalo wings, because he's unlikely to be welcomed in the city anytime soon.

McKissic spoke on Thursday after re-signing with the Washington Commanders, a normally routine event that got complicated when the running back initially verbally agreed to a contract with the Bills during the "legal tampering" period of free agency.

Contracts can't be signed during that time, and after finding out about the deal, Washington called to offer him the same terms to stay in D.C., his preference all along.

"Much respect to them," McKissic said of the Bills. "You can't ask for a better organization to be chosen by. But I had unfinished business in Washington. The way we left off, I felt like we were inclining. With my injury, I had things I wanted to prove in Washington. Washington is home."

McKissic injured his neck last late season against Seattle, but said he'll be ready to go when offseason work begins.

According to people with knowledge of the situation, Washington believed McKissic would bring any offer he received to the team to potentially match. But the Commanders did not make an offer of their own.

After McKissic took Buffalo's offer - 2 years, up to $7 million - Washington called to let him know they would match, which left Bills general manager Brandon Beane steaming.

"That was tough. Obviously, he was a guy we targeted and, in this business, in general, when you have an agreement, it's good," Beane told reporters in Buffalo. "There were some things that went down with the other organization, which is painful, but they chose to do what they did, and I couldn't stop it.

"I've had it before where the agent has agreed with you on something and then someone else calls and says, 'Hey, what if I add a million dollars? Or what if I do this? What if I guarantee this?'

"Once you have an agreement the agent's supposed to say it's over. And this agent did that. And this agent told the other club it's over. But the other club didn't back off."

McKissic was asked if he was surprised Washington didn't just make him an offer up front.

"A bit," he said. "But it is what it is. It's a business."

Note: Offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas re-signed with the Commanders on Thursday. His new contract is worth as much as $8.2 million over the next two years.

Lucas said this offseason he wanted to return to Washington, and said they were the only team to show him the money at the end of the day.

"I picked up a good amount of traction," he said of free agency. "More than I had expected. But everybody was faking and booty shaking. Washington was the only one that came through."

Lucas, who always has a good line ready, added that the team showing him loyalty was appreciated, and how they did it was even more appreciated.

"We all want to retire and live on a beach and drive fast cars," Lucas said. "Today I feel like Washington put me on a trajectory of having all that stuff. I don't have it all as of right now, but I will at some point."