After another tumultuous week, is Dan Snyder any closer to losing the Washington Commanders?

It has long been acknowledged that removing Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders would be a messy process.

Letting him stay, however, appears to be increasingly messy as well.

This week brought allegations from a former employee that the team skimmed money off the top of ticket sales and repurposed it as “juice,” according to documents shared with a U.S. House committee investigating the team.

In the team’s lingo, “juice” was money from tickets that should have been accounted for in the NFL’s revenue-sharing pool, which is used in part to set the salary cap for how much money the league’s players make in a given year. Instead — former Washington vice president of sales Jason Friedman alleged — the money was kept exclusively by the team.

The NFL added the allegation to a second investigation into the team being conducted by former SEC chair Mary Jo White. She’s also looking into an allegation of sexual assault levied at Snyder.

The first investigation, led by attorney Beth Wilkinson, turned up evidence of a “toxic” workplace culture. There were numerous reports that Wilkinson recommended Snyder be made to sell the team, but ultimately the NFL chose not to commission a written report, offering the public only a summary of her findings.

For long-suffering fans of the Commanders — who have yet to reach the NFC title game since Snyder purchased them in 1999 — the offseasons have somehow become worse than the seasons themselves.

Each new round of allegations traces back to the core question: Does any of this mean Snyder will be forced to sell the team?

The answer remains that a forced sale is extremely unlikely, though it becomes slightly more likely with each passing allegation.

To go down that road, the NFL would need 24 of the 31 owners to vote for removal.

Owners have voluntarily left before — most recently Jerry Richardson of the Carolina Panthers — but in modern history a forced eviction has yet to happen.

NBC Sports’ Mike Florio reported during this year’s Super Bowl pregame show that “for the first time ever, there is a sense among ownership that the time may have come for Daniel Snyder to move on.”

That followed a week where the NFL issued a pointed statement to Congress blaming the Washington team for an inability to turn over documents for its investigation.

A voluntary separation, even if only in name, would undoubtedly be preferred, and it’s possible it would set a record for the most expensive sports team sale in world history (the British soccer club Chelsea will fetch an estimated $4 billion in the coming months and the Commanders are likely in the same neighborhood).

Snyder has given no indication he’ll leave willingly, though, and if the league tried to force a sale, it could end up with a messy lawsuit, as well as the revelation of financial data the NFL has worked hard to conceal for years.

The owner has also maintained his distance from the scandals swirling around the team — he doesn’t use email, so none of the documents produced so far trace back to him.

However, the threat of a messy divorce may be less daunting given how messy the marriage is becoming. If Congress continues to look into the team — and issue subpoenas and other requests for documents — the cost of staying in business with Snyder will grow for the league and other owners.

And while the act of producing “juice,” or extra team revenue instead of shared revenue, doesn’t appear to be illegal given what’s been shown so far, it’s unlikely the other owners will feel good about the revelation that Snyder was keeping money from them.

The team has vehemently denied the allegations.

In a statement, a spokesperson wrote: “The team categorically denies any suggestion of financial impropriety of any kind at any time. We adhere to strict internal processes that are consistent with industry and accounting standards, are audited annually by a globally respected independent auditing firm, and are also subject to regular audits by the NFL. We continue to cooperate fully with the Committee’s work.”

There’s also the possibility of more revelations.

Snyder had a brief but spirited fight with the team’s minority shareholders two years ago that led them to ultimately sell their shares to Snyder.

At the time, they retained legal representation, and intimated that Snyder should purchase their shares, because any sales process would include a full look at the team’s books — which seems to imply Snyder wouldn’t want such a thing.

That day may be on the horizon, depending on how willing Congress is to dig deep into the team’s actions.

Until then, fans remain in a state of limbo, waiting out another offseason of off-the-field drama.