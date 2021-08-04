 Skip to main content
After coach's personal plea, Washington Football Team now close to fully vaccinated
After coach's personal plea, Washington Football Team now close to fully vaccinated

20210729_SPO_WASH

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera takes the field during the first day of the Washington Football Team's training camp on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Washington Football Team Training Center in Richmond, Virginia.

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

ASHBURN - As training camp opened, the Washington Football Team had the NFL's worst vaccination rate.

That number, slightly less than 60 percent, led coach Ron Rivera to declare he was "beyond frustrated," particularly given that he is a cancer survivor who has been told to take extra precautions in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

It appears the message landed.

Washington's rate shot up over the weekend, and according to the Associated Press, 84% of the team's players have now had at least one shot.

Many of those players aren't yet "fully" vaccinated, meaning they can't eat with their teammates or take off their masks while at the facility, but they are on their way.

Washington has also had positive news on the infection front. The team has just four players on the COVID list as of Wednesday morning, down from seven at the start of the week.

Rivera has said players who choose not to get vaccinated won't have it held against them when it comes time for roster cuts.

"We know we're going to have guys coming into the regular season that are unvaccinated," he said. "They're going to have to do the contact tracing, all that. That's just the way it's going to be. If you're vaccinated. Great. And if you're not, you're following the protocols to the dot."

