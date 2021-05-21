After down 2019, Flying Squirrels' Andres Angulo enjoying his best season so far

When Angulo was 16, at the end of a tournament he was playing in, Giants scout Daniel Mavarez presented an opportunity to join the Giants organization. Angulo’s parents agreed to let him sign, and it was what he described as one of the best moments of his life.

He had been hyper-focused on going pro, even missing school at times to practice.

Angulo began with two seasons of rookie-level ball with the Dominican Summer League Giants, in 2015 and 2016, before two more years with the Arizona League Giants, in 2017 and 2018.

He described his progression at the beginning as slow, but it didn’t deter him.

“I always had the faith that I was going to make it somewhere,” Angulo said. “It’s not easy to reach each level. But I was always working hard.”

Angulo hit a high of .346, with 14 runs driven in, over a 25-game span in the Arizona League in 2018. He got an opportunity in Single-A with the Augusta GreenJackets in 2019.

But he struggled, batting a career-low .210 in 73 games.

“I felt like it was my worst [season], but it was my best, because I had the opportunity to learn from those mistakes that I made,” Angulo said.