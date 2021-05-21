After down 2019, Flying Squirrels' Andres Angulo enjoying his best season so far

In Cali, Colombia, where Andres Angulo is from, soccer is No. 1 in terms of popularity.
But when Angulo and his older brother, Mauricio, were kids, Mauricio caught an interest in baseball. And Angulo followed his lead.
Angulo still remembers, at age 5, when a baseball game on TV inspired his brother to want to be a baseball player for Halloween that year. Mauricio, who is three years older, started playing the game from there.
“And I just did the same thing,” Angulo said.
Angulo was good at the sport, earning opportunities to represent his city and Colombia in various tournaments. He caught the eye of a coach and Giants scout in the area as a teen, and signed with the Giants organization in 2014, at age 16.
He worked his way through rookie-level ball and after learning from what he characterized as his worst season in 2019, Angulo is enjoying what he said is his best season to date, with the Flying Squirrels, the Giants’ Double-A affiliate.
It’s his first season at the Double-A level, and the catcher is batting a team-high .318 with eight runs driven in, including a grand slam in the Squirrels’ 6-5 win over the Bowie Baysox on Tuesday.
“Sometimes you have to go to the bottom so you can go to the top,” Angulo said, on his jump from 2019 to this year.
When Angulo was 16, at the end of a tournament he was playing in, Giants scout Daniel Mavarez presented an opportunity to join the Giants organization. Angulo’s parents agreed to let him sign, and it was what he described as one of the best moments of his life.
He had been hyper-focused on going pro, even missing school at times to practice.
Angulo began with two seasons of rookie-level ball with the Dominican Summer League Giants, in 2015 and 2016, before two more years with the Arizona League Giants, in 2017 and 2018.
He described his progression at the beginning as slow, but it didn’t deter him.
“I always had the faith that I was going to make it somewhere,” Angulo said. “It’s not easy to reach each level. But I was always working hard.”
Angulo hit a high of .346, with 14 runs driven in, over a 25-game span in the Arizona League in 2018. He got an opportunity in Single-A with the Augusta GreenJackets in 2019.
But he struggled, batting a career-low .210 in 73 games.
“I felt like it was my worst [season], but it was my best, because I had the opportunity to learn from those mistakes that I made,” Angulo said.
Angulo reviewed his tape and worked from 2019, through the season-less 2020. That work, he feels, is paying off now.
Squirrels hitting coach Doug Clark said Angulo is someone who is attentive, willing to learn and who retains information — a coach’s dream, he said.
“I feel like he’s growing, and this is just the next phase in his growth process,” Squirrels hitting coach Doug Clark said of Angulo’s 2021 season. "And I think his confidence is definitely in a good place right now.”
The highlight of Angulo’s hot start at the plate was the grand slam Tuesday, smacking a 1-2 pitch to left center field in the third inning. He listened to the advice of in-town Giants special assistant Will Clark, who told Angulo to watch for pitcher Gray Fenter’s breaking ball.
When the breaking ball came, Angulo didn’t miss.
Angulo, starting at the end of the month, will spend about a week with the Colombian national team for the Baseball Americas Qualifier in Florida.
And when the 23 year old's best season of pro ball so far continues with the Squirrels, his goals are simple: stay healthy, play ball and have fun, in the sport he happened to pick up with his brother some 18 years ago.
“Sometimes you … put a lot of pressure on yourself, thinking now, ‘Where are they going to send me? Are they going to send me to the big leagues? Are they going to send me to Triple-A?’
“And I’m not thinking on that right now. I’m just thinking [about] playing baseball, the sport that I love.”
