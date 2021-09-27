After each team's first drive, Washington has found itself down 7-0 in every game this season

Defensively, there have been breakdowns up front and in the backfield.

Largely, the team has opted not to send additional pressure in key situations, letting the team's front four (Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne) win their one-on-one matchups.

That's not unreasonable - all are first-round picks who shouldn't need additional reinforcement. But pressure has been hard to come by, and according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, Young has actually fared worse than the league average through three games (the other three are better than average).

But the cornerbacks have also failed to hold receivers in check.

William Jackson III and Kendall Fuller traditionally play outside, with safeties Kam Curl and Landon Collins providing assistance. It's a group that, on paper, should be one of Washington's best in recent years. But it hasn't turned out that way.

Fuller took blame for a key third-down conversion by Buffalo early in the second half. He said there's no infighting on the unit, just a commitment to getting better.

"Our mental place is at a good spot," he said. "But when you come out here and we have a day like today, everybody's got to amp it up even more.