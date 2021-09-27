After each team's first drive, Washington has found itself down 7-0 in every game this season

The Washington Football Team has played three games this season.
On the offense's opening drives, they have run a total of nine plays - that's three and out, three times.
On the defense's opening drives, they have allowed 21 points - that's three touchdowns.
The defense had the Chargers in a third-and-10, the Giants in a third-and-10 and the Bills in a third-and-15. They went 0-for-3 on those plays.
Asked about the defense starting slow, coach Ron Rivera replied simply: "Third downs. That is the thing I see."
If Washington (1-2) is to become the NFC East contender it hopes to be, it would be helpful to not start every game trailing by a touchdown.
The opening series is traditionally scripted well in advance by the coaches, and on the offensive side, it hasn't been for a lack of good ideas, but rather poor execution of those ideas.
On Sunday in Buffalo, the team had a manageable third-and-2, but J.D. McKissic was overly obvious in setting a pick, leading to a penalty.
Against the Giants, quarterback Taylor Heinicke took a sack third-and-3. And against the Chargers the third-and-4 ended quickly when rookie right tackle Sam Cosmi got beat.
"It's ourselves, man," tight end Logan Thomas said. "Just one person here or there. Whether it's a penalty, whether it's a missed assignment, turning the ball over. It's small things, stuff that's completely changeable, stuff that we can get done better. But it's really just that."
Defensively, there have been breakdowns up front and in the backfield.
Largely, the team has opted not to send additional pressure in key situations, letting the team's front four (Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne) win their one-on-one matchups.
That's not unreasonable - all are first-round picks who shouldn't need additional reinforcement. But pressure has been hard to come by, and according to the NFL's Next Gen Stats, Young has actually fared worse than the league average through three games (the other three are better than average).
But the cornerbacks have also failed to hold receivers in check.
William Jackson III and Kendall Fuller traditionally play outside, with safeties Kam Curl and Landon Collins providing assistance. It's a group that, on paper, should be one of Washington's best in recent years. But it hasn't turned out that way.
Fuller took blame for a key third-down conversion by Buffalo early in the second half. He said there's no infighting on the unit, just a commitment to getting better.
"Our mental place is at a good spot," he said. "But when you come out here and we have a day like today, everybody's got to amp it up even more.
"I think we got a lot of good young leaders, a lot of veteran leaders, but you have a day like this, everybody's just got to take it up another notch."
It will take an extra effort in the coming weeks. Washington has a winnable game against Atlanta on Sunday before a tough stretch of New Orleans, Kansas City, Green Bay, Denver and Tampa Bay.
