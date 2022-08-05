After eventful, successful road trip, Kickers return home with shot at first place on Saturday

To the Kickers’ Darren Sawatzky, the good teams find ways to win games. And the great teams win them all.

“So we’re a good team,” said Sawatzky, the Kickers’ head coach and chief sporting officer, on Friday. “And we figured out how to win games in different ways.”

That was the theme of what became an eventful recent road trip for Richmond, the club’s longest stretch of consecutive away games this season. The Kickers traversed the country, first out to California for a bout with Central Valley Fuego FC then, after travel hiccups, back east for a game against North Carolina FC four days later. The club then finished with a trip back west, to play at Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, this past Tuesday.

And Richmond, after a rough outing against Fuego FC — when bookings reduced the team to nine men in an eventual 3-1 loss — rebounded to beat NCFC 3-2 with two dramatic, stoppage time goals, then beat Hailstorm FC 1-0 on a 40-yard strike from star Emiliano Terzaghi.

So the Kickers returned home with six points in hand from their trek, and now sit just one point in the standings out of first place, a spot currently held by Greenville Triumph SC.

They’ll be back in City Stadium for the first time in three weeks on Saturday, to face a rival of sorts in FC Tucson. Game time is 6:30 p.m. (ESPN+).

“Our group really responded to the adversity we faced,” Terzaghi said Friday, of the road trip, through a translator. “Going down to nine men in Fuego, to the travel issues that we had, it was just a chance for us to bond and be able to conjoin into one big solid unit.”

The Fuego FC game, Richmond’s first-ever matchup with the new franchise, came on July 23. And, just 19 minutes in, the Kickers were down to 10 men after right back Stephen Payne received a second yellow card, sending him off.

Later, in the 48th minute, center back Nathan Aune was called for a straight red card on a tackle, reducing Richmond to nine. Fuego FC pulled away with a third goal in the 58th minute.

The Kickers woke early the next day to head to the airport for a trip back to the East Coast, but waited eight hours before their flight was ultimately canceled. So they returned to their hotel for another night before flying to North Carolina ahead of the NCFC game.

The team, coming off that hassle, was weary going into the matchup in Cary, Sawatzky admitted. The group found itself down 2-1 late, into what was five minutes of added time at the end.

“The guys just came together and said, ‘You know what? Let’s go take the game over,’” Sawatzky said.

Richmond was deliberate but intentional, and was rewarded when midfielder Nil Vinyals served up a slicing ball to Terzaghi from some 25 yards out. Terzaghi, charging forward, dived to head the ball into goal.

About four minutes later, Vinyals sent another ball toward the box, that Matthew Bentley headed down. The ball danced in front of goal and deflected back toward Dakota Barnathan, before Barnathan knocked it in, setting off a boisterous celebration, the full three points secured.

“It was just a big moment for the boys,” said Barnathan, a former VCU standout.

Traveling back out to Colorado after that whirlwind few days was difficult, Sawatzky said. But Terzaghi saw an opportunity in the 32nd minute and took it, unleashing from deep on a fast break.

The ball skidded right in.

“I didn’t know where the keeper was, but I knew that if I beat him to it it would be something that he would contend and challenge for, Terzaghi said. "And, thankfully, everything went well.”

Goalkeeper Akira Fitzgerald then finished a sharp performance, with six saves, for his fifth clean sheet of the season.

To Sawtazky, results like that at NCFC and Hailstorm FC are the product of culture building, a process the third-year Kickers coach believes takes three years. Perhaps, a year or two ago, the circumstances faced in the Kickers’ recent road stretch would’ve been too much to bear.

Instead, Richmond now finds itself with a chance to slip into first place at home on Saturday. FC Tucson gave Richmond a tough finish to the end of last season, beating the club in its regular-season finale and then in the opening round of the playoffs a week later.

So far this year, though, Richmond has taken both matchups in the season series, including a game in Tucson in June, the Kickers’ first-ever win there.

In a third matchup with last-place Tucson this year, Sawatzky feels his players know what to expect on Saturday. It’ll simply be about execution, he said.

It’s something the Kickers are increasingly proving the ability to do, even when it doesn’t come easy.

It’s what, as Sawatzky described, good teams do.

“What we’ve figured out how to do is grind out points throughout the season, in different ways,” Sawatzky said. “So we put ourselves in a position that when momentum shifts on us, that we’ll still be OK.”