After impressive training camp, fan-favorite Terry McLaurin wants to continue building on success

Saturday, as the Washington Football Team wrapped up its time in Richmond and headed back to its facility in Ashburn for the remainder of training camp, coach Ron Rivera reflected on McLaurin’s performance.

Last year, the wideout caught Rivera’s attention immediately, the coach said. This year, he’s “been more impressive.” Fitzpatrick’s passes have air on them, Rivera said, and that plays into McLaurin’s strengths because he’s been very good at adjusting to balls once they’re thrown. In particular, Rivera said McLaurin has shown that during the past few days at training camp.

“He has good body control when the ball is in the air,” Rivera said. “He can put himself in a position to make that catch.”

McLaurin’s said his next steps are continuing to improve as a deep ball threat. He wants to continue stretching the offense, and that starts with completing deep passes in practice. Connecting on those means he and the quarterbacks are building chemistry, he said, and if they can complete those passes during practice then coaches will feel much more comfortable going to them in games.