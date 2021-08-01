After impressive training camp, fan-favorite Terry McLaurin wants to continue building on success

Thursday at training camp, Terry McLaurin beat his defender in stride and caught a deep shot from quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Coach Ron Rivera said the two seemed to click well on those vertical plays. Friday during 11-on-11s, the wide receiver caught deep passes twice more.
Earlier during Friday’s morning session, McLaurin cut to the outside, went airborne on the fade from Fitzpatrick and dropped his toes just inside the back end zone boundary.
“He’s smooth out there,” quarterback Taylor Heinicke said on Friday. “When he runs his routes, it’s a thing of beauty.”
McLaurin is one of the fan favorites. That’s no surprise after the Ohio State product emerged as Washington’s No. 1 receiver in 2019, and improved upon his production level last season. On each occasion when McLaurin secured a pass this week, the fans gathered at the Richmond facility erupted into cheers. The wide receiver was one of two players who thanked those who came out to Saturday’s Fan Appreciation Day, the other being Chase Young.
For his third year of training camp, McLaurin came to Richmond looking to build on his past years’ success.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to have success my first two years, but I got to come out with a new-year-I-got-something-to-prove mentality,” McLaurin said. “That’s how I’ve always been.”
Saturday, as the Washington Football Team wrapped up its time in Richmond and headed back to its facility in Ashburn for the remainder of training camp, coach Ron Rivera reflected on McLaurin’s performance.
Last year, the wideout caught Rivera’s attention immediately, the coach said. This year, he’s “been more impressive.” Fitzpatrick’s passes have air on them, Rivera said, and that plays into McLaurin’s strengths because he’s been very good at adjusting to balls once they’re thrown. In particular, Rivera said McLaurin has shown that during the past few days at training camp.
“He has good body control when the ball is in the air,” Rivera said. “He can put himself in a position to make that catch.”
McLaurin’s said his next steps are continuing to improve as a deep ball threat. He wants to continue stretching the offense, and that starts with completing deep passes in practice. Connecting on those means he and the quarterbacks are building chemistry, he said, and if they can complete those passes during practice then coaches will feel much more comfortable going to them in games.
Working with Fitzpatrick and the other quarterbacks in the springtime and during OTAs was beneficial, too. “We got the opportunity to kind of work out some kinks and now we’re starting to fine tune things,” McLaurin said Wednesday.
It’s still a work in progress, Rivera says, because McLaurin is still syncing his timing with Fitzgerald, Heinicke and the other quarterbacks. On one play Thursday, William Jackson III got an interception against McLaurin after the latter slipped because of contact.
But Rivera doesn’t expect improving that quarterback-receiver chemistry to be a challenge because McLaurin is “such a pro and he’s always done things the right way.”
McLaurin ran a crossing route and snagged a pass from Heinicke in a crowd of defenders on Saturday. He jogged back to the line of scrimmage and told his quarterback “Good ball, T.” Earlier in the week, Fitzpatrick and McLaurin got in a couple of extra tosses between drills and sessions. That’ll all contribute to building chemistry, which McLaurin said was key to developing into a deep ball threat.
During the offseason, McLaurin said he did a lot of work to make sure he’ll be able to withstand the full 17-game season. He focused on his ankles after suffering two ankle sprains last season. Specifically, he watched his nutrition and worked on his releases at the line of scrimmage. Cleaner releases against great defensive backs will pay off, he said.
Landon Collins said the third-year wide receiver has improved his route running and learned to utilize his “speed, speed, speed.”
“That’s our playmaker,” Collins said of McLaurin. “If you get him the ball, I think it is going to go for a touchdown every time.”
During one water break on Friday, a team volunteer asked McLaurin if he could have the receiver’s cleats after the final practice. Receiver Adam Humphries, who was sitting next to McLaurin and stretching, cracked a joke about why the man didn’t want his cleats instead.
McLaurin drew attention and praise from the fans through even the most routine plays. For a warm-up drill during an early session on Saturday morning, he cut inside, then darted outside and grabbed an easy pass along the left boundary. The fans loved it. “Yeah, Terry!” they shouted while applauding.
For McLaurin, the future will be about building on that consistency.
“I’m looking forward to what we got going this year,” he said on Wednesday. “I’m looking forward to the challenge of being the No. 1 guy again.”
Note: Veteran defensive tackle Daron Payne joined Washington’s COVID-19/reserve list Sunday, expanding it to seven players.
Also on the list are offensive tackles Cornelius Lucas and David Sharpe, right guard Brandon Scherff, wide receiver Curtis Samuel, cornerback Chris Miller and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis. The league does not publicly distinguish which players test positive and which are deemed “close contacts.”