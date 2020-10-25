After injuries, JMU's Ben DiNucci became the Cowboys quarterback on Sunday

LANDOVER, Md. - Ben DiNucci, a seventh-round draft pick out of James Madison, became the Dallas Cowboys' quarterback on Sunday.
Things were mostly downhill from there, though, as he played the final minutes of a 25-3 loss to Washington.
DiNucci, who started the season as the third-stringer, ascended to the position after injuries to starter Dak Prescott and backup Andy Dalton. He said his time with them helped prepare him for his first substantial NFL action.
"I've learned more from sitting in a room with Dak and Andy the last two months than I have the last eight years of playing football," he said. "I'm going to do everything I can to keep this show on the road, and make sure everybody in the locker room has as much faith in me as they do (Prescott and Dalton)."
His first pass was a 21-yard completion to Amari Cooper, but two sacks ended the drive.
"I think the biggest thing is guys are just bigger than what I'm used to," he said. "Coming from James Madison, an FCS school, you don't see guys like Chase Young every day.
"But football is football. It's the same game I've been playing since seventh grade, and I couldn't do anything but go out there with a smile. I told everybody in the huddle - it's raining, nobody's in the stands, let's go try to put points on the board."
He wasn't able to do that, but he did become the first JMU quarterback to complete a pass in the NFL. Mike Cawley had a successful career in Canadian football, but never cracked an NFL roster.
DiNucci was asked about getting the nod for one of the league's most famous franchises.
"If you had told me a year ago this is where I would be in a year, I would have said to pinch me," he said.
mphillips@timesdispatch.com (804) 649-6546