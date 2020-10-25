After injuries, JMU's Ben DiNucci became the Cowboys quarterback on Sunday

LANDOVER, Md. - Ben DiNucci, a seventh-round draft pick out of James Madison, became the Dallas Cowboys' quarterback on Sunday.

Things were mostly downhill from there, though, as he played the final minutes of a 25-3 loss to Washington.

DiNucci, who started the season as the third-stringer, ascended to the position after injuries to starter Dak Prescott and backup Andy Dalton. He said his time with them helped prepare him for his first substantial NFL action.

"I've learned more from sitting in a room with Dak and Andy the last two months than I have the last eight years of playing football," he said. "I'm going to do everything I can to keep this show on the road, and make sure everybody in the locker room has as much faith in me as they do (Prescott and Dalton)."

His first pass was a 21-yard completion to Amari Cooper, but two sacks ended the drive.

"I think the biggest thing is guys are just bigger than what I'm used to," he said. "Coming from James Madison, an FCS school, you don't see guys like Chase Young every day.