After lackluster practice, Ron Rivera tears into Washington team

After being diagnosed with skin cancer, Ron Rivera warned his team on Thursday that he might be a little cranky in the coming days.

Then came Saturday morning's practice, which included several poor plays from the team's offense, and Rivera used his post-practice speech to light into the team and demand better.

He said things started well, but faded as the work went on.

"As practice lingered on, it wasn't good enough. It wasn't good enough, in all honesty," Rivera said. "The defense had a good day, but we didn't have a good day as a team.

"We have to take ownership of ourselves, and that really was my message."

Media watching practice from the sidelines could hear Rivera tell his players, in no uncertain terms, that the effort so far in camp isn't good enough.

Rivera had opened the day's workout by telling the team the next three days of camp would be crucial - the team is in full pads, there is lots of 11-on-11 time, and it appears Rivera is using this opportunity, three weeks from the first game, to show his team what his expectations will be and subject the team to the rigors of an NFL game.