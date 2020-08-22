After lackluster practice, Ron Rivera tears into Washington team

After being diagnosed with skin cancer, Ron Rivera warned his team on Thursday that he might be a little cranky in the coming days.
Then came Saturday morning's practice, which included several poor plays from the team's offense, and Rivera used his post-practice speech to light into the team and demand better.
He said things started well, but faded as the work went on.
"As practice lingered on, it wasn't good enough. It wasn't good enough, in all honesty," Rivera said. "The defense had a good day, but we didn't have a good day as a team.
"We have to take ownership of ourselves, and that really was my message."
Media watching practice from the sidelines could hear Rivera tell his players, in no uncertain terms, that the effort so far in camp isn't good enough.
Rivera had opened the day's workout by telling the team the next three days of camp would be crucial - the team is in full pads, there is lots of 11-on-11 time, and it appears Rivera is using this opportunity, three weeks from the first game, to show his team what his expectations will be and subject the team to the rigors of an NFL game.
The coach said the next three days will be about seeing who can shine under adversity.
"It's 2 hours, 10 minutes in, we're in the middle of a move the ball session, and we're dragging our butts," Rivera said. "Imagine going to the 3-hour mark, the fourth quarter, and we're walking. We can't have that."
At one point in the speech, Rivera singled out veteran players Adrian Peterson and Thomas Davis, telling Washington's younger players they could ask those two what it takes to be successful at the NFL level.
Rivera then called out a handful of players who are involved in roster battles, telling them that "this is their time" and "this is their opportunity."
The defense had several interceptions and near-interceptions during 11-on-11 time, and that was only because of the nature of the practice - many of the plays would have been dead on arrival due to sacks.
One standout player on offense was wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who served as a security blanket for quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Running back Antonio Gibson also had a lot of action as a pass-catching back.
Haskins looked sharp in 7-on-7 time, but when the pass rush was added, he and the receivers had a number of plays where they weren't on the same page. Without knowing the playbook or what was called, it's unclear who was at fault.
Tensions flared on the line during the practice as well. Jonathan Allen ripped off offensive lineman Wes Martin's helmet at one point, and words were exchanged.
Alex Smith once again took three snaps in a 9-on-9 format - at one point, his left leg, his healthy one, was grazed by a defender.
The team is back on the field tomorrow morning.
