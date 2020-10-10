After making big QB decision, Ron Rivera declares: 'I'm here to win.'

Ron Rivera spent the first four weeks of the season doing everything short of begging people not to watch.

He declared it was a time of learning for his young team, a replacement for the four preseason games that were canceled due to the coronavirus, and a season where the Washington Football Team would begin to grow and develop.

This week came an abrupt pivot.

"I'm taking my shot," Rivera said of a weak NFC East. "I'm going to see what happens in these next four. I'm here to win. Now's an opportunity to see if we can win."

The coach known as "Riverboat Ron" has made his disdain for critics clear since arriving - he's going to call the shots, and he'll own the results.

He said what he sees is an unprecedented opportunity in a weak division where Washington, at 1-3, is just a half-game out.

That led him to installing Kyle Allen as the team's quarterback this week. After four weeks of baffling in-game time management, where Rivera declared he didn't want his players to get hurt instead of playing for more chances to score, he's preparing to take the gloves off against the Rams.

Washington's defense welcomed the declaration with open arms.