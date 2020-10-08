After nearly losing his leg, Alex Smith is about to play football again. The emotions are complicated.

ASHBURN - The discussion is no longer hypothetical. Beginning this Sunday, it now feels almost certain that at some point this season, Alex Smith will come into an NFL game and play quarterback for the Washington Football Team.
That moment will cap what can reasonably be considered the greatest comeback from an injury in NFL history.
It will also be immensely terrifying, because nothing like this has ever been attempted before.
Smith was the team's quarterback in 2018, when he suffered multiple fractures in his leg during a November game. The wound became infected, essentially eating away everything except the bone on his right leg.
Doctors considered amputating the leg, but Smith refused as long as there was still hope. After an extended hospital stay, 17 surgeries and a rehab process usually reserved for soldiers who have stepped on land mines, Smith is back on the field, something doctors doubted would ever happen.
With Dwayne Haskins being benched on Wednesday, Smith will be active on Sunday as Washington's backup, and could be called into game action at any moment.
Doctors have cleared him to be tackled, though he has not yet been hit during a practice, and the team doesn't plan on having him get tackled in a controlled environment.
Washington defensive captain Jonathan Allen was asked if, knowing everything Smith has been through, he would tread lightly if he were on the other side.
"As messed up as it sounds, if you're on the field, you have to be responsible to defend yourself," Allen said. "If he's not healthy enough to take a hit - a legal hit - then he shouldn't be playing. And I think he's more than healthy enough to take a hit.
"There's no nice way to do what we do. It's a dangerous game. There's no safe way to play it."
Offensive coordinator Scott Turner and coach Ron Rivera both said the same thing this week - they'll defer to the doctors. If Smith has a green light to play, that's good enough for them.
"If the doctor told me, ‘Oh, I wouldn’t put him out,' then I wouldn’t put him out there," Rivera said.
Part of the reason to question whether Smith should be on the field is that he shared the rehab process through an ESPN documentary, which included graphic footage of his leg without most of its muscle or skin.
The only comparable for what Smith went through was the injury suffered by former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann, who never played again.
"There are some crazy injuries in football, but I've never seen or heard anything like what happened to him," Washington running back J.D. McKissic said of Smith. "I know it was very tough for him just to walk around. To see him be able to scramble out of the pocket (in practice) and hop back up and do those type of things, I have nothing but respect for a guy like that."
Smith's wife, Elizabeth, was interviewed on Fox 5 in Washington on Thursday morning.
She was asked how she'd feel if Smith entered a game.
"I would be lying to say I didn't have a little reservation about the thought of him getting hit out there," she said. "But I think that comes with the territory. And he put his mind to this and he set his goals, and here he is. So I couldn't be more proud."
Smith's legion of new fans will likely feel a similar mix of emotions, as they watch the quarterback achieve the impossible, while also worrying about what will happen the first time he gets hit.
