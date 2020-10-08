After nearly losing his leg, Alex Smith is about to play football again. The emotions are complicated.

Washington defensive captain Jonathan Allen was asked if, knowing everything Smith has been through, he would tread lightly if he were on the other side.

"As messed up as it sounds, if you're on the field, you have to be responsible to defend yourself," Allen said. "If he's not healthy enough to take a hit - a legal hit - then he shouldn't be playing. And I think he's more than healthy enough to take a hit.

"There's no nice way to do what we do. It's a dangerous game. There's no safe way to play it."

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner and coach Ron Rivera both said the same thing this week - they'll defer to the doctors. If Smith has a green light to play, that's good enough for them.

"If the doctor told me, ‘Oh, I wouldn’t put him out,' then I wouldn’t put him out there," Rivera said.

Part of the reason to question whether Smith should be on the field is that he shared the rehab process through an ESPN documentary, which included graphic footage of his leg without most of its muscle or skin.

The only comparable for what Smith went through was the injury suffered by former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann, who never played again.