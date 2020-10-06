After productive offseason, Kickers' Ryley Kraft crafting breakout season

As the Kickers’ Darren Sawatzky sees it, the impact of the pandemic-forced delay to the start of the soccer season on all players, in all pro leagues, can’t be underestimated.
Some players took the opportunity — the extra time — and grew. Others just cruised through it.
Whatever they did, this is the point in the season when it shows, Sawatzky said.
One thing Sawatzky saw was that midfielder Ryley Kraft, to paraphrase, kicked butt in everything he did in the elongated offseason.
“So now you're starting to see the fruit of that,” said Sawatzky, Richmond’s coach and sporting director.
Kraft earned a spot in Sawatzky’s starting 11 when the season began in July, four months late. And the 22-year-old has since solidified his place, his first season as a regular starter in the pros.
The Roseville, Calif., native leads the Kickers (6-3-2) with four assists this year, a mark also tied for third across USL League One. He’s proven to be an effective marksman on the Kickers’ set-piece plays, generating chances for teammates in the box.
Kraft acknowledged there were some ups and downs for him in his first couple years as a pro, but he’s now enjoying his most productive year while helping the Kickers climb into contention for a spot in the League One Final.
“To come here and work hard and gain the trust of the staff has been huge for me,” said Kraft, who's also scored twice this season. “And thankfully it's led to consistent playing time and to be a key player for this team.”
Kraft arrived in Richmond last August after two years in the USL Championship with Oklahoma City Energy FC (2018) and Orlando City B (2017). His relationship with former Kickers Joe Gallardo and Dennis Chin helped create the path.
Despite arriving at the point of the season he did, Kraft appeared in eight games down the stretch, including four starts. The game time was “huge” in catapulting him into this season, he said.
Offseason goals for Kraft always include getting fitter and stronger, which he did. Sawatzky said Kraft changed his body composition.
But also, during the spring quarantine period and the extra time that came with it, Kraft’s roommates — defender Victor Falck and forward Stanley Alves — helped create a productive environment.
The three trained every day, following the Kickers’ guidance.
"My roommates are really hardworking guys and they want to get better every day,” Kraft said. “So we took it and I think we got better.”
Kraft knew when he got his chance on the field, he had to take advantage of it. And he has.
Set pieces — corner kicks and free kicks — are situations in which he prides himself. Two of his assists have come off corner kicks, and another was on a free kick. Even in a game that’s not the prettiest overall — like Richmond’s at Union Omaha a week and a half ago, Kraft said — a set piece can nab a win in a flash.
Kraft’s 71st-minute free kick at Omaha directly led to a 1-0 Richmond victory, after Ivan Magalhães headed in Kraft’s strike.
“It's something that Darren takes very seriously,” Kraft said of set-piece plays. “And, as we've shown, it wins games.”
But better consistency is something Kraft is striving for, both personally and from a team sense. The Kickers had a dip this past Saturday, falling 4-0 at home to New England Revolution II, unable to capitalize on multiple opportunities.
However, the team remains just two points back of second-place Union Omaha in the standings with five games to go. The Kickers host a young squad in Orlando City B (1-7-3) on Wednesday at 6:30 at City Stadium, and a rebound performance is the aim.
“Our mentality is to get on the front foot on games and then impose our will,” Sawatzky said. “[Wednesday’s] great, because it gives us an opportunity to fly back down that freeway."
As for Kraft, Sawatzky said the player is someone who’s figured it out. Now, Sawatzky said, it’s up to Kraft to take the next step.
Kraft worked for and earned a breakout year. But he may just be scratching the surface.
“I don't think I'm even close to where I can be at,” Kraft said. “And I still think I can perform a lot better than I'm doing right now.
“So just keep going and keep following what the coach wants us to do. And keep your head down and keep working.”
