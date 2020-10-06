After productive offseason, Kickers' Ryley Kraft crafting breakout season

“To come here and work hard and gain the trust of the staff has been huge for me,” said Kraft, who's also scored twice this season. “And thankfully it's led to consistent playing time and to be a key player for this team.”

Kraft arrived in Richmond last August after two years in the USL Championship with Oklahoma City Energy FC (2018) and Orlando City B (2017). His relationship with former Kickers Joe Gallardo and Dennis Chin helped create the path.

Despite arriving at the point of the season he did, Kraft appeared in eight games down the stretch, including four starts. The game time was “huge” in catapulting him into this season, he said.

Offseason goals for Kraft always include getting fitter and stronger, which he did. Sawatzky said Kraft changed his body composition.

But also, during the spring quarantine period and the extra time that came with it, Kraft’s roommates — defender Victor Falck and forward Stanley Alves — helped create a productive environment.

The three trained every day, following the Kickers’ guidance.

"My roommates are really hardworking guys and they want to get better every day,” Kraft said. “So we took it and I think we got better.”