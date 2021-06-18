After recovering from cardiac event, Father's Day brings extra appreciation for Flying Squirrels GM

Ben Rothrock walked up steps at The Diamond during the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ last homestand. In the process, he was asked how he felt being back at work with long hours and an endless to-do list as the team’s general manager after surviving a major cardiac event last year.
He’s happy to answer the question he’s grateful to often hear. “It’s cool that there are so many people who care and truly want to know,” Rothrock said.
In terms of stamina, there are good days and some days that aren’t as good, Rothrock explained. He made no mention of bad days, because Rothrock sees none in that way after what he experienced.
Father’s Day brings an overflowing appreciation for his ongoing recovery, according to Rothrock, married (Madelyn) and the father of two, a T-ball-playing daughter Hadley (4), and a son, Brodie (2).
“I’m blessed to have the opportunity to do what I love to do and be around the ballpark. More importantly, be with my family, my wife, my kids,” Rothrock said.
“Father’s Day is special. Every day is a reflection. I don’t take it for granted anymore.”
Rothrock, a Pennsylvania native who played linebacker at Liberty, was in his late 30s during the fall of 2019 when he started feeling lethargic on an alarmingly regular basis.
“It took almost every ounce of energy to get to a point where I could have some kind of quality moments with my family,” Rothrock recalled Thursday.
The first medical diagnosis was an enlarged heart and an upper-respiratory infection, plus a touch of pneumonia. Rothrock went on medication, with follow-up examinations planned. By January of 2020, Rothrock learned a heart valve needed to be replaced and a doctor told him that open-heart surgery was required.
Rothrock’s response: "Could you repeat yourself? Because I think you just said 'open-heart surgery.'"
Subsequent tests indicated a more serious problem was developing. Doctors scheduled Rothrock for emergency surgery on Feb. 3, 2020, at Henrico Doctors' Hospital. Rothrock was in surgery for 12 hours and stayed in the hospital for two weeks after that procedure. Rothrock returned home and developed a fever. He was readmitted, and his chest reopened for a second procedure.
Rothrock, after five weeks in the hospital, was discharged on March 6, 2020. He needed an aortic valve replacement and also suffered an aortic dissection, during which the inner layer of the large blood vessel (aorta) branching off the heart tears.
"They don't see many people who survive minutes or moments after a cardiac event like I had," Rothrock said.
The Double-A Flying Squirrels did not play in 2020 because of the pandemic, which allowed Rothrock time to physically recover, to an extent. But as an executive of a small business financially crippled by a canceled season, he dealt with layoffs and significant industry changes. It was a year to forget, in so many ways.
“That’s been a real focus of mine. Put the past in the past and focus on the future,” said Rothrock.
The Flying Squirrels CEO is Todd Parnell, the face of the franchise. "I can't overstate [Rothrock’s] importance to who we have become. He does all of the blocking and tackling while others of us, like me, are wearing crazy pants and dancing in the end zone," said Parnell.
Rothrock's association with Parnell began in 2002. As a junior at Liberty, Rothrock began working a sports-management internship with the Altoona Curve ticket office. Parnell was that franchise's general manager. Rothrock has been a member of the Flying Squirrels staff since the team arrived for the 2010 season, and gradually climbed to the GM position.
This season, which began in May, has delivered Rothrock a fresh start, and a modified perspective.
“If there was anything that’s come out of this, it’s being able to take a step back and really understand what life is all about,” said Rothrock, speaking of his health scare and the pandemic’s effect on the Flying Squirrels.
He tries to exercise, in some form, every day. Rothrock’s mantra is “stay on your feet,” a reminder to get up from his desk chair and periodically move around The Diamond. His goal is to fully rebuild his aerobic endurance.
“I’m blessed to have my feet hit the ground every single morning,” said Rothrock.
