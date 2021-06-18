After recovering from cardiac event, Father's Day brings extra appreciation for Flying Squirrels GM

The Double-A Flying Squirrels did not play in 2020 because of the pandemic, which allowed Rothrock time to physically recover, to an extent. But as an executive of a small business financially crippled by a canceled season, he dealt with layoffs and significant industry changes. It was a year to forget, in so many ways.

“That’s been a real focus of mine. Put the past in the past and focus on the future,” said Rothrock.

The Flying Squirrels CEO is Todd Parnell, the face of the franchise. "I can't overstate [Rothrock’s] importance to who we have become. He does all of the blocking and tackling while others of us, like me, are wearing crazy pants and dancing in the end zone," said Parnell.

Rothrock's association with Parnell began in 2002. As a junior at Liberty, Rothrock began working a sports-management internship with the Altoona Curve ticket office. Parnell was that franchise's general manager. Rothrock has been a member of the Flying Squirrels staff since the team arrived for the 2010 season, and gradually climbed to the GM position.

This season, which began in May, has delivered Rothrock a fresh start, and a modified perspective.