After stunning fall, Liberty's Malik Willis selected in the third round by Tennessee

In Las Vegas, sports handicappers estimated that Malik Willis would be taken 14th in this year's draft.

Elsewhere in the desert, the NFL's 32 teams disagreed.

Willis, the Liberty quarterback, slid out of the first round and then kept falling through the second. He was finally selected in the third round by the Tennessee Titans, with the 86th overall selection.

The Titans traded with the Raiders to jump into the spot and take Willis.

Most teams speaking with Willis in advance of the draft believe he will need a season to learn and adapt his style to the NFL level, but his speed, and his ability to launch the ball down the field were enticing.

However, after an offseason of frantic quarterback movement, the draft was ice-cold for passers. Only one was selected in the first round, Pitt's Kenny Pickett.

It marked the first time since 2013 that a quarterback was not selected in the top 10, and it was the latest the first quarterback was taken since 1997 when Virginia Tech's Jim Druckenmiller was taken at No. 26 by the 49ers.

Willis won the Dudley award as the state's best player in 2020, and backed it up with nearly 7,000 all-purpose yards during his time with the Flames.