After two-year absence, drag racing's best return to the region this weekend for NHRA Virginia Nationals

The fastest accelerating vehicles on land make a return to the Richmond area for the first time since 2019 this weekend at the NHRA Virginia Nationals.

The event, hosted by Virginia Motorsports Park in Dinwiddie, will consist of three days of drag racing events, including Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock Motorcycle racing.

Four-time champion Steve Torrence said first-time drag race attendees can expect a sensory experience. Tickets allow fans to get up close with the cars before races so they feel the nitromethane gas and hear the roar of the engines up close.

“NHRA drag racing is 100% a sensory sport,” Torrence said. “It’s see it, feel it, hear it, smell it.”

Six racing weeks into the season, 2017 Top Fuel World Champion Brittany Force leads the Top Fuel standings after wins in Las Vegas and Houston. Three-time Funny Car World Champion and Salem native Matt Hagan leads the Funny Car category after wins in Gainesville and Houston.

Torrence made his Top Fuel debut at Virginia Motorsports Park in 2006. The two-time reigning Virginia NHRA Nationals champion couldn’t ask for a better track to get back in championship form after failing to win through the first six events of the season.

“That’s where I made my debut,” Torrence said. “That's a memory that I’ll never forget, it’s always associated with Richmond.”

Pulling near 6 Gs of force at 330 MPH in under four seconds is no problem for 73-year-old drag racing legend John Force. The father of Brittany Force won his 155th Funny Car race last weekend in Charlotte and sits fourth in the season standings.

“We’re really happy to be coming back to that track,” Force said. “I’ve won the race a number of times so I'm really excited to come back to Richmond.”

There will be new cars for fans to see since the last time NHRA came to Virginia. Funny Car driver J.R. Todd traded in the Toyota Camry body that he has raced with since 2017 for a Toyota GR Supra, which has come with an adjustment period.

“We haven’t gotten off to a hot start like we had hoped,” Todd said. “I’m looking forward to getting there to Virginia and hopefully kicking off a good start to our summer.”

Todd said the all-concrete track at Virginia Motorsports Park is a favorite for racers and crew chiefs.

“It’s definitely one of the smoothest surfaces that we race on,” Todd said. “When you've got a nice smooth surface like that it allows you to apply the power a lot sooner.”

Along with new cars, fans will have the chance to watch reigning Top Fuel Rookie of the Year Justin Asheley make his NHRA Virginia Nationals debut. The 27-year-old raced at Virginia Motorsports Park in 2018 for a regional Top Alcohol Dragster event and said he remembers the track as smooth.

“One of the things I remember most having raced there once is just how fast and good that track surface actually is,” Ashley said. “The cars can run really fast there and the track is prepped very well.”

NHRA events allow for fans to watch the crews work on the dragsters between rounds. Ashley said the accessibility that fans have in drag racing is like no other sport.

“Every ticket is a pit pass,” Todd said. “You can come up to the pit area, meet the drivers, watch the crew work on these things which I think is the cool part.”