Agent: Former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies at age 24

  • 0

NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who starred at Ohio State before playing for Washington and Pittsburgh, died on Saturday morning.

According to Cedric Saunders, who was Haskins' agent, the player was hit by a car in South Florida. Haskins was 24.

Haskins was taken by the Washington Redskins in the first round of the 2019 draft, but struggled under two coaches, Jay Gruden and Ron Rivera, before being released in 2020.

Haskins then signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was a backup quarterback in 2021.

This is a breaking news report and will be updated.

