Ahead of a wild NFL draft, good luck figuring out what Washington will do in the first round

Holding the No. 19 pick in the NFL draft always comes with uncertainty, as Washington will have to let the draft unfold before seeing who might be available.

But the Football Team is leaning into those unknowns this year, producing one of the most intriguing - and inscrutable - picks for the franchise in many years.

Pre-draft rumors have included everything from Washington trading up to get a top-tier quarterback, to trading out of the first round entirely to stockpile young talent for future seasons.

With new general manager Martin Mayhew about to conduct his first draft, he said he wants to say as little as possible.

"I would say one of the benefits for us in this draft is people not knowing what traits I’m really excited about," Mayhew said.

If Washington makes a selection at No. 19, speculation has centered around two positions - linebacker and left tackle.

Coach Ron Rivera was a linebacker himself, and his best defenses have had world-class athletes calling the shots from the middle linebacker position, like Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis. It was something Washington lacked last year, and something Tampa quarterback Tom Brady exploited in a playoff loss.