Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Flying Squirrels celebrate girls and women in sports on Friday night, and that includes a salute to women who work within the Double-A franchise.

Among them are sports nutritionist Rachel Rodriguez, who is in the dugout, in the clubhouse, and on the road with the team, and Bianca Bryan, whose voice is familiar to fans as The Diamond’s third-year public-address announcer.

Rodriguez, 24 and from Roseland, N.J., is the first full-time nutritionist that the San Francisco Giants assigned to their Double-A affiliate. This is the first year each of the Giants’ minor league teams has employed a full-time sports nutritionist.

Rodriguez is a former softball outfielder at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Her interest in sports nutrition grew during recovery from a serious high-school knee injury. She said she felt the benefits of focus on nutrition and determined that would be her career. Rodriguez earned a Master’s in nutrition/dietetics and exercise science in addition to working a 1,500-hours internship before pursuing the opening in the Giants’ system.

“I believe you can achieve anything you put your mind to, so being here and being the only female (as a team member) feels like a really great honor to not only myself and my goals, but it also is a really great reminder to all those little girls in the stands that have goals of working with baseball teams or being in professional sports, showing them that they can make that happen,” said Rodriguez.

“It’s achievable in organizations with the right opportunities.”

Rodriguez characterizes her first several months with the San Francisco organization as “a really great adventure.” Her office is built in to The Diamond's home clubhouse kitchen area that’s loaded with fruit and other nutritional snacks. Rodriguez makes sure there are appropriate pre- and postgame meals, and monitors each player’s weight, muscle mass and body-fat composition, among other duties.

“They have been nothing but welcoming to me. Traveling, being able to have a really good relationship with them is important. The guys, they’ve been awesome. I’ve been really fortunate with that,” said Rodriguez.

She credited Dennis Pelfrey, the Flying Squirrels’ manager, for establishing “a really good culture” that emphasizes respect for each team member.

Among the Flying Squirrels’ front office of approximately 35 members, about one-third are women. Because she is not a full-time employee, Bryan is not included in that list. But since she started as The Diamond’s PA voice in 2021, Bryan has become a highly valued member of the franchise family, according to Todd Parnell, the CEO of the Flying Squirrels.

“She’s a rock star,” Parnell said of Bryan, 44 and the mother of two. “She has a smile on her face every night when she walks past me at the main gate to go upstairs. Attitude’s great. Talent’s great … Just an absolute A-plus.”

The Flying Squirrels were not set on hiring a woman when they began seeking a new PA voice prior to the 2021 season, according to Anthony Oppermann, an assistant general manager who supervised the search. Bryan, a Richmond-based voice-over and theater personality, saw the job opening and determined "announcing and watching baseball all summer sounds like a pretty fun job."

From a field of roughly 40 applicants, Bryan was one of eight finalists who auditioned at The Diamond by reading scripts that included pregame announcements, lineups, player substitutions and other information.

"She just really stood out because of her professionalism and just the overall sound quality of her voice,” Oppermann said of Bryan. “You could tell she is someone who has done professional voice work during her career.”

Bryan introduces players, and provides other announcements and entertainment. Bryan was born in South Africa, the daughter of diplomats. She also spent time growing up in South America and speaks Spanish, which helped her candidacy, according to Oppermann. Typically, many players on Richmond teams and their opponents are from Spanish-speaking countries.

In recent years, organizations at various levels of many sports moved to women as PA announcers.

Speaking of Bryan, Parnell said, “There’s something about her that makes me feel really, really comfortable that our show is going to be great and she’s got everything under control. I personally don’t take it for granted that she’s here, and I think it’s a huge part of our success that she’s here.”

Richmond Sports Richmond Flying Squirrels 2023 season in photos