Ahead of 'Monday Night Football' appearance, Commanders contemplate future

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera attended his mother’s funeral early last week in California.

As he prepared for the practices ahead on the flight home, he landed to news that he’d instead start the workweek cleaning up another mess.

So it has gone in Ashburn this season, where a lifetime of storylines has been condensed into the nine games the team has played entering a “Monday Night Football” showdown in Philadelphia.

On Thursday, Rivera’s first day back, he called the team together to discuss a team statement criticizing D.C.’s attorney general by invoking the shooting of running back Brian Robinson Jr. in August.

“I figured it would get back to the players, based on some of the reactions,” Rivera said. “So I just mentioned it real quickly and said, ‘Guys, this is what’s out there. Again, this doesn’t affect how we play or what we do on the football field, so let’s not be concerned with it. Let’s focus on playing the game.’”

That’s easier said than done in Washington.

The news that owner Dan Snyder is looking into selling the team hasn’t done anything to quiet the perpetual storm around the franchise, and the attorney general, Karl Racine, announced last week that he would be suing the team, in part to force the release of a report into alleged widespread sexual misconduct among executives.

The news always finds its way to the locker room. Cornerback Benjamin St.-Juste said it can detract from the team’s success.

“The dark cloud is really just the fact that every time we do something positive, like football-wise, all the questions we get back are negative or about what’s happening on the outside,” he said. “We’re really not connected with what’s going on on the outside.”

While the players aren’t responsible for the mess, they’re the ones on the field hearing about it each week.

The Commanders’ home-field advantage is long gone, with games playing to a mostly empty upper deck with a healthy number of the opposing team’s fans.

Still, Rivera works to keep them focused on the task at hand, even as TMZ reports that Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z had lunch in Hollywood — the two are said to be considering a joint bid for the team.

“I mean, to me it’s a moot point,” Rivera said. “Because we control what we control on the football field and that’s what I told the players.”

Legal experts have said they don’t think the D.C. lawsuit has much chance of prevailing, but there are other investigations ongoing as well.

The NFL is still looking into fresh allegations of sexual harassment against Snyder, as well as accusations that he shorted the league on its revenue-sharing money.

For the moment, Congress continues its work looking into the team, and transcripts of depositions involving Snyder and former team president Bruce Allen have yet to be released.

Republican leadership has said it will end the inquiry, which they described as a waste of taxpayer money, if election results indeed tip the balance of power in the House of Representatives.

Rivera will continue to provide clarity for his players, even as it remains elusive for fans and ownership.

The coach said he’s been leaning on the example set by his mother, Dolores.

“It’s funny because a lot of [health] things my mom was going through, she didn’t want me to know,” he said. “Growing up in the military, being an Army officer’s wife, there were a lot of responsibilities you had, and she understood that. One of them was protecting the troops.

“So to that point, the last thing she wanted was to distract me from football. ... But getting the opportunity to visit with her the week before she passed was huge. ... And I really appreciate the support I got from the team, and from the Snyders, knowing I was going to be gone for a couple days.”